Another 6.3 magnitude earthquake rocked Turkey and Syria on Monday, leaving struggling and traumatized citizens with new obstacles. The aftershock came two weeks after the devastating earthquake that turned thousands of buildings into rubble and claimed 45,000+ lives. While the country is trying to recuperate from the calamity, Bollywood star Priyanka Chopra extended support through her social media platform.

On Wednesday, the Quantico star took to her Instagram stories to share a clip of the rescue operation taking place on the ground. She also penned a note that read, “More devastation band loss as a second earthquake hits Turkiye and Syria. This is so heartbreaking. Now more than ever, we need to continue our efforts to support those in need. Details on the organisations working on the ground are in my highlights. I hope you help in whichever way you can."

Priyanka Chopra is not the only celeb who has been extending her support to the victims of the Turkey-Syria earthquake. A few days back, Sunny Leone and her husband Daniel Weber pledged that they will be donating 10% of all sales of their cosmetic brand Starstruck by SL to assist in relief and recovery efforts in the earthquake affected zones. The couple’s agenda to go out and help the Earthquake survivors sends across a message of kindness and empathy.

Talking about it, Sunny said in a statement, “Together, we can rebuild and restore hope after the earthquake. It is essential that everyone the world over comes together and lends a hand to those in need. I urge people to join us in helping the earthquake survivors rebuild their lives."

Weber added, “It has been deeply disturbing to see what people in Turkey and Syria are going through. It is important that each of us vouches to do everything we can to help those in need. We are all humans and must practice humanity. 10% of the sales made in the month of February will be donated to charities working towards getting the required needs to people in all areas required."

