Delhi Pollution has gone worse in recent days. The pollution levels have peaked to a three-year high in the Capital and a thick smog enveloped the city, prompting hundreds of distraught people to hight the deteriorating and poor air quality. In a new Instagram post, actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who is in the capital city to shoot for her upcoming project, The White Tiger, highlighted the same.

On Sunday, Priyanka took to the photo-sharing app to post a selfie with wearing a pollution mask and highlighted how difficult it is to shoot in Delhi, given the pollution status in the city. She wrote, "Shoot days for #thewhitetiger. It’s so hard to shoot here right now that I can’t even imagine what it must be like to live here under these conditions. We r blessed with air purifiers and masks. Pray for the homeless. Be safe everyone. #airpollution #delhipollution😷 #weneedsolutions #righttobreathe (sic)."

Talking about, The White Tiger, the Netflix film will be adapted from Aravind Adiga's prize-winning novel of the same name. The film will be helmed by Ramin Bahrani. The movie follows the extraordinary journey of a self-made man from being a tea-shop worker in a village to a successful entrepreneur in a big city.

"I'm so excited to work with Ramin Bahrani and Netflix to bring Aravind Adiga's poignant story to cinematic life. When I read the book, I was fascinated with the perspective of the narrative.

"The story's portrayal of raw ambition and the extent one will go to to achieve one's goals is riveting. I look forward to filming this in India this fall, and also working along with Rajkummar for the first time and the wonderful cast Ramin is putting together," Priyanka said in an earlier interview.

The White Tiger will be produced by in association with Mukul Deora and will see Rajkummar Rao pairing up with PC for the first time.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.