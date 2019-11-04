Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate PartnerAssociate Partner
  
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Priyanka Chopra Highlights Delhi Pollution with Mask Selfie, Says Can't Imagine What it Must be to Live Here Under These Conditions

In a new Instagram post, actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who is in Delhi to shoot for her upcoming project, The White Tiger, highlighted the heightened pollution in the city.

News18.com

Updated:November 4, 2019, 8:41 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Priyanka Chopra Highlights Delhi Pollution with Mask Selfie, Says Can't Imagine What it Must be to Live Here Under These Conditions
In a new Instagram post, actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who is in Delhi to shoot for her upcoming project, The White Tiger, highlighted the heightened pollution in the city.

Delhi Pollution has gone worse in recent days. The pollution levels have peaked to a three-year high in the Capital and a thick smog enveloped the city, prompting hundreds of distraught people to hight the deteriorating and poor air quality. In a new Instagram post, actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who is in the capital city to shoot for her upcoming project, The White Tiger, highlighted the same.

On Sunday, Priyanka took to the photo-sharing app to post a selfie with wearing a pollution mask and highlighted how difficult it is to shoot in Delhi, given the pollution status in the city. She wrote, "Shoot days for #thewhitetiger. It’s so hard to shoot here right now that I can’t even imagine what it must be like to live here under these conditions. We r blessed with air purifiers and masks. Pray for the homeless. Be safe everyone. #airpollution #delhipollution😷 #weneedsolutions #righttobreathe (sic)."

Talking about, The White Tiger, the Netflix film will be adapted from Aravind Adiga's prize-winning novel of the same name. The film will be helmed by Ramin Bahrani. The movie follows the extraordinary journey of a self-made man from being a tea-shop worker in a village to a successful entrepreneur in a big city.

"I'm so excited to work with Ramin Bahrani and Netflix to bring Aravind Adiga's poignant story to cinematic life. When I read the book, I was fascinated with the perspective of the narrative.

"The story's portrayal of raw ambition and the extent one will go to to achieve one's goals is riveting. I look forward to filming this in India this fall, and also working along with Rajkummar for the first time and the wonderful cast Ramin is putting together," Priyanka said in an earlier interview.

The White Tiger will be produced by in association with Mukul Deora and will see Rajkummar Rao pairing up with PC for the first time.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram