Always Wanted to be a Mom: Priyanka Chopra Hints at Wanting to Start a Family With Nick Jonas
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas tied the knot last December in an extravagant wedding celebration that spanned three days in Jodhpur's Umaid Bhawan Palace.
Priyanka Chopra, who tied the knot with singer Nick Jonas in a lavish wedding ceremony in December last year, has opened up about her family plans, and we're already excited.
The actress has revealed that she is looking forward to starting a family with Nick.
The 36-year-old global diva gushed over her relationship in an interview with E! News at the launch of Vineyard Vines for Target, held at Brookfield Place in New York City on Thursday.
"I've always wanted to (become a mom some day)," Priyanka said. "I think, you know, whenever God wants it to happen."
In October last year, the Baywatch actress admitted that she needed to "catch up" with all of her friends, including Meghan, Duchess of Sussex- who was then pregnant with her first baby with husband Prince Harry- in having a child.
"I just have a few of my friends who are having babies right now and I'm like, 'God I need to catch up!" Priyanka had told E! News at the time.
Meanwhile, Priyanka and Nick recently made their grand return to the place where their love story began: the Met gala. The couple brought their fashion A-game as they arrived in over-the-top ensembles for the star-studded event.
A week before attending the bash, Jonas described the special night as a "full circle" moment for the couple and also talked about matching his look with his wife.
They first walked the Met gala red carpet together in 2017 as guests of Ralph Lauren.
