Priyanka Chopra Holds Celina Jaitly Oddly Close In Old Pic, Latter Asks What Were They Thinking

Celina Jaitly walked down memory lane on Tuesday and shared an old picture she took with Priyanka Chopra for a magazine shoot. Celina took to Twitter and shared a picture in which the actresses were seen posing extremely close. Both the actresses appeared to be a part of the shoot when they were still new to the industry.

In the picture, Priyanka was seen wearing a shiny pink spaghetti top with a pair of violet pants while Celina was seen wearing a blingy blue top with a pair of blue pants. While Celina had her hands wrapped around Priyanka and rested her head on her, Priyanka placed one of her hands on Celina’s head.

Sharing the picture, Celina wrote, “I have always wondered what @priyankachopra and I were thinking when we did this shoot back then lol…😂 It seems we were either very cold or superhero action figures forced to pose like dolls.#Throwback #celinajaitly #PriyankaChopra."

Although Priyanka and Celina did not get a chance to work together, Celina had once revealed that PeeCee was her mentor when Celina was participating in Miss India. In an interview with BollywoodLife in 2014, Celina said, “Priyanka is a very talented artist, she was one of my mentors during Miss India days as well as she won the year prior to me. I love the fact that she continues to explore every aspect of her talent. Life is too short to be bothered by what people may think of you and I believe in that too."

Priyanka has come a far way since her debut as an actress. Not only has she starred in several blockbuster Bollywood films but she is also taking over Hollywood now. The actress has signed several international projects, the latest being the adaptation of Secret Daughter. Priyanka will not only star alongside Sienna Miller but her production house Purple Pebble Pictures is co-producing it.

