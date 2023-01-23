Priyanka Chopra Hugs Malti, Plays by Seashore On Beach Date With Nick Jonas, See Pics

Priyanka Chopra had a beach date with her husband Nick Jonas and their daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. The actress took to Instagram and shared a series of pictures from their day out. In the first picture, Priyanka, Nick, and Malti posed for a perfect family portrait. In the second, Priyanka held Malti close as they enjoyed the view. In the third picture, the trio was seen by the seashore, playing in the water.

Sharing the pictures, Priyanka wrote, “Sunday." She also revealed that the couple and their daughter spent the weekend in Malibu. The comments section was filled with love for the family. Naomi Campbell and Huma Qureshi dropped heart emojis while fans showered the family with compliments. “Happy Sunday to my favorite people ever," a fan commented. “Cuties all around," added another.

Priyanka recently opened up about choosing surrogacy to welcome Malti. Speaking with British Vogue, the actress said, “I had medical complications, this was a necessary step, and I’m so grateful I was in a position where I could do this. Our surrogate was so generous, kind, lovely and funny, and she took care of this precious gift for us for six months…You don’t know me, You don’t know what I’ve been through. And just because I don’t want to make my medical history, or my daughter’s, public doesn’t give you the right to make up whatever the reasons were."

The couple celebrated Malti’s first birthday recently. Talking about the birthday celebration, Nick shared on The Kelly Clarkson Show, “We had to celebrate. She went through a pretty wild journey in the early part of her life, so we had to celebrate in style. She’s one. She’s beautiful. It’s amazing. The best."

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra will next be seen in It’s All Coming Back To Me. She also has Farhan Akhtar’s directorial Jee Le Zaraa with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif.

