Priyanka Chopra Hypes Nick Jonas Ahead of Jonas Brothers' Vegas Concert: Love You Jaan

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are each other’s biggest cheerleaders and they have proven it time and again. Ahead of the singer’s Vegas concert, Chopra took to Instagram to hype up her husband. Nick and his brothers are in Las Vegas for a Jonas Brothers residency at Dolby Live at Park MGM. Priyanka reposted a video on her Instagram story section shared by Nick that shows the surprise she arranged for him. As she is unable to accompany him, Priyanka arranged for a room decorated with balloons and a note for Nick.

Sharing it, she wrote, “Your biggest fan. I love you jaan! Crush it! @nickjonas Who is going to be in Vegas tonight?”

On the personal front, Nick and Priyanka welcomed their baby daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas this January. She was born via surrogacy. In an appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show, Nick opened up about his daughter and said this has been a magical season in their lives. He said, “She’s the best. It’s just been a magical season in our life. Also pretty wild, but it’s a blessing to have her home. It’s been wonderful.”

Due to premature labour, Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ baby had to spend over a hundred days in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU).

Meanwhile, on the work front, Priyanka Chopra is currently shooting for Citadel, an Amazon Prime Series that also stars Eternals and Game of Thrones actor Richard Madden. She also has James C. Strouse’s ‘It’s All Coming Back To Me.’ She will appear in the romantic comedy alongside Sam Heughan. Apart from these, the actress will also be making her comeback in Bollywood with Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zaraa. The film also stars Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt in lead.

