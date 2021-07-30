Priyanka Chopra in Splits As Jay Sean Sings; Aamir Khan-Kiran Rao Hold First Press Conference

Translation of most of the Hindi songs are hilarious and especially if it is to be done in English. In order to do something of this sort Jay Sean, songwriter and singer, has posted a video singing the iconic Hindi track Mehndi Laga Ke Rakhna in English. Putting the video of the hit track from the movie Dilwale Dulhania Le Jaayenge starring Kajol and Shah Rukh Khan, Jay Sean wrote, “Not quite the same innit. I deeply apologise if I have ruined this song for ur forever. However, I will continue to do these because they give me jokes." Many people reacted to the clip by dropping laughing emoji. However, there was one comment that drew everyone’s attention and it was non-other than the global star Priyanka Chopra as she commented saying, ‘Hahahaha’.

Priyanka Chopra in Splits As Jay Sean Sings Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Mehndi Laga Ke Rakhna’ in English

From entrancing her fans with her dance routines to sharing glamorous fashionable looks, Disha Patani goes on to show she is a multi-talented actress. In her latest Instagram post, the actress showed her 45.4 million followers how she likes to add a touch of drama to her make-up.

Disha Patani Adds Drama to Her Makeup With This Highlight; See Photo

After Bigg Boss makers confirmed they would be going digital with the show this year, giving it a fresh new take, whispers and rumours began to swirl. After much speculation about who would host, Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar was announced as the brand new anchor for the Bigg Boss OTT. And, now the makers have revealed their first housemate for the web version of Bigg Boss and it’s none other than popular singer Neha Bhasin who already looks set to stir things up in the house.

EXCLUSIVE | Bigg Boss OTT: Meet the First Official Contestant, Singer Neha Bhasin

Late actor Pratyusha Banerjee became a household name for essaying the character of Anandi in Balika Vadhu. The actor received immense love and praise for doing justice to the role. However, in 2016, the news of her alleged suicide left the industry shocked. Her parents even filed a case against Pratyusha’s then-boyfriend Rahul Raj Singh for abetment to suicide.

Pratyusha Banerjee’s Parents Living in One-room House, ‘Lost Everything’ Fighting Her Case

Bollywood’s Mr Perfectionist Aamir Khan and his ex-wife, filmmaker, and producer Kiran Rao came together to hold a press conference in Kargil. During their interaction with the media, they shed light on their upcoming film, Laal Singh Chaddha. Several clips from the press conference were shared on social media platforms via flan clubs.

Aamir Khan-Kiran Rao Hold First Press Conference for Laal Singh Chaddha After Divorce

