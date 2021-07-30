Priyanka Chopra in Splits As Jay Sean Sings Shah Rukh Khan's 'Mehndi Laga Ke Rakhna' in English

Translation of most of the Hindi songs are hilarious and especially if it is to be done in English. One cannot even imagine how it sounds until they have listened to it. In order to do something of this sort Jay Sean, songwriter and singer, has posted a video singing the iconic Hindi track Mehndi Laga Ke Rakhna in English. Putting the video of the hit track from the movie Dilwale Dulhania Le Jaayenge starring Kajol and Shah Rukh Khan, Jay Sean wrote, “Not quite the same innit. I deeply apologise if I have ruined this song for ur forever. However, I will continue to do these because they give me jokes." The video spread like wildfire on Instagram and has garnered more than 2 lakh views. This hysterical song translation leave Jay Sean’s followers in splits which could be seen in the comment section. Many people reacted to the clip by dropping laughing emoji. However, there was one comment that drew everyone’s attention and it was non-other than the global star Priyanka Chopra as she commented saying, ‘Hahahaha’.

Other users shared their views saying “Omg stopppp (but I also need more)” and “Aye nah doesn’t sound same anymore”. A user also made a special request saying “I need more of these. Post Punjabi ones.”

Well, we don’t know about you but we are surely rolling on the floor laughing after watching this video. Mehndi Laga Ke Rakhna was sung by Lata Mangeshkar and Udit Narayan. The music composition was by Jatin-Lalit. Anand Bakshi penned the lyrics. Apart from SRK and Kajol, the movie also featured Amrish Puri, Fardi Dalal, Mandira Bedi, Anupam Kher, Parmeet Sethi in crucial roles. The Aditya Chopra directorial holds a special place in the hearts of the movie buffs.

