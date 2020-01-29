Priyanka Chopra in Talks to Join This Blockbuster Hollywood Film Franchise

It has come to light that Priyanka Chopra has been in talks for joining The Matrix franchise. Inside sources close to the project revealed to Variety that Priyanka is in the final talks before she officially signs on to be part of the blockbuster action and sci-fi film franchise in Hollywood, which has acquired a cult status worldwide. Even though her role remains unknown, this definitely sounds like an exciting and major step for Priyanka in Hollywood.

The untitled fourth Matrix film has been written and will be directed by Lana Wachowski, who originally served as the director for the first three Matrix films as well along with Lilly Wachowski. The new film's cast has been revealed to include The Matrix stars Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss, who will be reprising their roles from the previous films. Jada Pinkett Smith is also in talks for featuring in the new Matrix movie.

Hugo Weaving, who played the antagonist in the previous films, was also approached to reprise his role. The actor, however, was unable to commit due to scheduling conflicts, claim reports. Owing to this, Hugo's character has been left out of the film's story by Lana Wachowski.

Some newcomers to The Matrix franchise have also been announced. So far the list includes the names of Yahya Abdul Mateen, Jessica Henwick and Neil Patrick Harris. The film's shooting is expected to start soon in Northern California.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.