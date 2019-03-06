Priyanka Chopra in Talks with Amazon Prime Video for a Documentary on Jonas Brothers

Quantico star Priyanka Chopra is in talks with Amazon Prime Video for some projects, and an official announcement will be made soon.The streaming platform on Tuesday shared that a behind the scenes documentary on the Jonas Brothers is underway. And Amazon Studios head Jennifer Salke credited Priyanka for it, and teased about upcoming projects."I love Priyanka and she introduced me to Nick Jonas. They sent me a video and we bought it right away and that's how we came about it," Salke told IANS."I love her... So you can look forward to us doing more work with Priyanka," she added. On the projects that are being discussed, Salke said, "We do have few things on our mind but we haven't quite finished up the deals. We will have some announcements coming out soon."The Jonas Brothers documentary will follow Sucker, the band's first new music release in nearly six years. The comeback of Nick Jonas, Kevin Jonas and Joe Jonas involves more than just a new single.The film will look at the brothers as they reunite for their upcoming tour, and promises to give fans an intimate look into their lives.The Jonas Brothers broke up in 2013 after cancelling their tour due to a "deep, creative rift" among the members. At the time, Nick, who is now married to Priyanka, had told People magazine, "It's really hard to say forever".On the idea behind the project, Salke said, "It is really about our instincts, 'oh my God, our customer are going to love this' and we sort of lean in and figure out the best strategy."