2-min read

Priyanka Chopra Interacts with Children Affected by Displacement in World Refugee Day Video

Marking the occasion of World Refugee Day, Priyanka Chopra urged people to come out and support her in keeping refugee children safe.

News18.com

Updated:June 20, 2019, 3:40 PM IST
Priyanka Chopra Interacts with Children Affected by Displacement in World Refugee Day Video
Image of Priyanka Chopra with children, courtesy of Instagram
Priyanka Chopra has never shied away from speaking her mind out for a noble cause. Be it gender equality, girl child education, child rights, health or hygiene, Priyanka has been at the forefront of social issues that plague the world today. Being the global symbol of power and strength that she is, Priyanka took to her social media and shared an enlightening post on the occasion of World Refugee Day, which falls today.

Sharing a video from one of her work trips with UNICEF, Priyanka wrote a powerful message to inspire everyone to be a contributor in social causes in these changing times. She wrote, "The truth is quite simple... the future of this world lies in the hands of the children of today. But the harsh reality is that there is an entire generation of innocent children growing up right now without any prospects for thier future."

She added, "These children are affected by displacement due to serious conflict and emergencies in their various regions. When families are forced to leave their homes due to violence, persecution, natural disasters, they are torn apart and it's the children that end up suffering the most. The numbers are staggering, yes... but we have to continue to stand for them, in whatever capacity we can as individuals. They are the future and we need to help. Join me and @unicef by clicking the link in my bio to help keep refugee children safe. #AChildIsAChild #WorldRefugeeDay."

In the video, Priyanka can be seen interacting and playing with children from underprivileged areas and having a fun time. See Priyanka's post on World Refugee Day here:

View this post on Instagram

The truth is quite simple... the future of this world lies in the hands of the children of today. But the harsh reality is that there is an entire generation of innocent children growing up right now without any prospects for thier future.. these children are affected by displacement due to serious conflict and emergencies in thier various regions. When families are forced to leave their homes due to violence, persecution, natural disasters, they are torn apart and it's the children that end up suffering the most. The numbers are staggering, yes... but we have to continue to stand for them, in whatever capacity we can as individuals. They are the future and we need to help. Join me and @unicef by clicking the link in my bio to help keep refugee children safe. #AChildIsAChild #WorldRefugeeDay

A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra) on

On the movies front, Priyanka recently wrapped up the shooting of her upcoming film The Sky is Pink. The Shonali Bose directorial features Farhan Akhtar, Zaira Wasim, Rohit Saraf and others in pivotal roles.

Read : Priyanka Chopra Wraps Up the Shoot for The Sky is Pink, Shares Heartfelt Post on Instagram

Follow @News18Movies for more

