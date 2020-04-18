Priyanka Chopra Irritated with Background Noise During Live Chat, Fan Asks Big B if He Wants to Be PM

Priyanka Chopra has been one of those celebrities who is reaching out to her fans and followers to spread awareness about the novel coronavirus. She has been holding live chats, posting pictures and videos on her social media pages to share every bit of information with people that could help in fighting the deadly virus. Recently, the Quantico actress was having one such live chat when she seemingly got irritated with constant noise in the background.

Read: Video of Priyanka Chopra Irritated with Constant Noise in Background During Live Chat Goes Viral

Amitabh Bachchan never misses a chance to interact with his fans. Ever since the lockdown began, the actor is diligently replying to fun questions asked by fans on Twitter and Instagram. Recently, when a fan on Instagram asked if he wants to become the Prime Minister, the actor gave a rather hilarious response.

Read: Amitabh Bachchan's Hilarious Response to Fan Asking if He Wants to Become Prime Minister

Actor Imran Khan and Avantika Malik's marriage hit troubled waters after it was reported last year that the couple had been living separately. However, Avantika's latest post suggests otherwise, and hints at a possible patch up.

Read: Imran Khan's Wife Avantika Hints At Patch Up With Him, Posts 'I've Decided to Stick With Love'

Photographer Dabboo Ratnani has shared a throwback picture of Bollywood actress Sridevi with her family on Instagram. In the clip, Boney Kapoor, late actress Sridevi and their daughters Janhvi and Khushi can be seen posing for the lens. The happy family is clad in traditional outfits and they look endearing together.

Read: This Throwback Pic of Sridevi with Boney Kapoor and Daughters Janhvi, Khushi will Melt Your Heart

Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu is all set to collaborate with Baahubali director SS Rajamouli in a new project, and fans are delirious. Over the last couple of months, there have been multiple reports that the two powerhouses would be coming together. Putting the rumours to rest, Rajamouli confirmed the news in an interview.

Read: It's Confirmed! Mahesh Babu To Collaborate With 'Baahubali' Director SS Rajamouli

Follow @News18Movies for more