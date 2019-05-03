English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Priyanka Chopra is a Cute Bridesmaid With Floral Headband at Sophie Turner's Wedding, Watch Video
Priyanka Chopra and Sophie Turner share a special bond that has developed ever since PC started dating Nick Jonas.
Image: Instagram
Loading...
While people were still busy getting over the Battle of Winterfell, Sophie Turner surprised fans by marrying Joe Jonas right after the Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas. By the bride's side were the the people who have developed and extremely close bond over the past few months - Danielle Jonas and Priyanka Chopra.
Kevin Jonas' wife of nine years and Nick Jonas' wife of five months were Turner's bridesmaids at the surprise ceremony in Las Vegas. They are planning a splashier wedding party this summer, reported E! Online.
Their big news took social media by storm, and fans can't wait for their first official pictures from the wedding. PC fans are also craving for a glimpse of the star, and her look as the bridesmaid for the wedding. One video of the wedding that has been doing the rounds gave a sneak peek of Priyanka, who can be seen in a white dress with a flower headband, matching the decor and mood of the wedding.
Sophie's Vegas wedding was nothing like the lavish one PC had in India, but the actress made sure she plays the part. As Sophie and Joe exchanged their vows, read to them by an Elvis Presley-impersonating officiator, Priyanka was spotted sitting right next to Danielle. After exchanging rings, the officiator asked Sophie to hold up her bridal bouquet. As she looked around to find it, Priyanka got up from her seat to pick it up, but Nick got it first and handed the white flower bouquet to Sophie.
Priyanka is yet to post anything on social media from the wedding.
Having her two sisters-in-law by her side obviously made perfect sense, as Danielle and Priyanka were the closest Sophie had to family at the small Vegas chapel. Sophie and Danielle were among Priyanka's dozen Ralph Lauren-clad bridesmaids when she married Nick last year. Sophie super-close friendship with Priyanka developed over the same whirlwind timeline as Priyanka and Nick's own courtship.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Kevin Jonas' wife of nine years and Nick Jonas' wife of five months were Turner's bridesmaids at the surprise ceremony in Las Vegas. They are planning a splashier wedding party this summer, reported E! Online.
Their big news took social media by storm, and fans can't wait for their first official pictures from the wedding. PC fans are also craving for a glimpse of the star, and her look as the bridesmaid for the wedding. One video of the wedding that has been doing the rounds gave a sneak peek of Priyanka, who can be seen in a white dress with a flower headband, matching the decor and mood of the wedding.
View this post on Instagram
Свежак‼️Буквально пару часов назад Элвис официально объявил мужем и женой Джо Джонаса и Софи Тёрнер!!! Наконец Санса Старк вышла замуж по своей воле Поздравляем молодоженов . @sophiet & @joejonas . Via: @entertainmentweekly ©️ . : @diplo ©️ . #sophieturner #софитернер #joejonas #джоджонас #jonasbrothers #gameofthrones #играпрестолов #sansastark #wedding #свадьба #love #lovestory #elvis #beautiful #congratulations #movie #cinema #cinematography #movies #moviestar #hollywood #funny #весело #смешно #кино #киноблог #kino #amazing #bekker_pro_kino #любитекинокаклюблюегоя
Sophie's Vegas wedding was nothing like the lavish one PC had in India, but the actress made sure she plays the part. As Sophie and Joe exchanged their vows, read to them by an Elvis Presley-impersonating officiator, Priyanka was spotted sitting right next to Danielle. After exchanging rings, the officiator asked Sophie to hold up her bridal bouquet. As she looked around to find it, Priyanka got up from her seat to pick it up, but Nick got it first and handed the white flower bouquet to Sophie.
Priyanka is yet to post anything on social media from the wedding.
Having her two sisters-in-law by her side obviously made perfect sense, as Danielle and Priyanka were the closest Sophie had to family at the small Vegas chapel. Sophie and Danielle were among Priyanka's dozen Ralph Lauren-clad bridesmaids when she married Nick last year. Sophie super-close friendship with Priyanka developed over the same whirlwind timeline as Priyanka and Nick's own courtship.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
-
Monday 22 April , 2019
World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
-
Monday 11 March , 2019
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
Monday 22 April , 2019 World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
Monday 11 March , 2019 Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
Friday 22 March , 2019 In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Live TV
Recommended For You
- IAF Sukhoi Su-30MKI Fighter Jet Operate from Civil Airport of Guwahati, Kolkata - Watch Video
- CBSE Class 12 Toppers Score 499/500, Twitter Inquires About 'Missing 1 Mark'
- This is How Much Kim Kardashian's Outrageous Bathroom Sink With No Basin Costs
- Apple iPhone Shipment Numbers’ Disparity Tells a Far More Alarming Story
- CBSE Class 12 Toppers Score 499/500, Twitter Inquires About 'Missing 1 Mark'
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results