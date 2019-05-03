Take the pledge to vote

Priyanka Chopra is a Cute Bridesmaid With Floral Headband at Sophie Turner's Wedding, Watch Video

Priyanka Chopra and Sophie Turner share a special bond that has developed ever since PC started dating Nick Jonas.

News18.com

Updated:May 3, 2019, 8:56 AM IST
Priyanka Chopra is a Cute Bridesmaid With Floral Headband at Sophie Turner's Wedding, Watch Video
While people were still busy getting over the Battle of Winterfell, Sophie Turner surprised fans by marrying Joe Jonas right after the Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas. By the bride's side were the the people who have developed and extremely close bond over the past few months - Danielle Jonas and Priyanka Chopra.

Kevin Jonas' wife of nine years and Nick Jonas' wife of five months were Turner's bridesmaids at the surprise ceremony in Las Vegas. They are planning a splashier wedding party this summer, reported E! Online.

Their big news took social media by storm, and fans can't wait for their first official pictures from the wedding. PC fans are also craving for a glimpse of the star, and her look as the bridesmaid for the wedding. One video of the wedding that has been doing the rounds gave a sneak peek of Priyanka, who can be seen in a white dress with a flower headband, matching the decor and mood of the wedding.

Sophie's Vegas wedding was nothing like the lavish one PC had in India, but the actress made sure she plays the part. As Sophie and Joe exchanged their vows, read to them by an Elvis Presley-impersonating officiator, Priyanka was spotted sitting right next to Danielle. After exchanging rings, the officiator asked Sophie to hold up her bridal bouquet. As she looked around to find it, Priyanka got up from her seat to pick it up, but Nick got it first and handed the white flower bouquet to Sophie.

Priyanka is yet to post anything on social media from the wedding.

Having her two sisters-in-law by her side obviously made perfect sense, as Danielle and Priyanka were the closest Sophie had to family at the small Vegas chapel. Sophie and Danielle were among Priyanka's dozen Ralph Lauren-clad bridesmaids when she married Nick last year. Sophie super-close friendship with Priyanka developed over the same whirlwind timeline as Priyanka and Nick's own courtship.

