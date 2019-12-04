Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Priyanka Chopra is a Full-on Desi Girl, Says Rajkummar Rao

Rajkummar Rao described the 37-year-old actress, as well as their budding co-actor Adarsh Gourav, as wonderful co-actors, while interacting with the media at Glamour and Style award ceremony. He is working with them in 'The White Tiger'.

IANS

Updated:December 4, 2019, 3:18 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Priyanka Chopra is a Full-on Desi Girl, Says Rajkummar Rao
Image: Rajkummar Rao, Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

Actor Rajkummar Rao describes Priyanka Chopra Jonas, his co-star in the upcoming film "The White Tiger", as a full-on Desi Girl.

"Priyanka has become a very dear friend of mine. I think she is very chilled out and the tag of 'Desi Girl', which has been given to her, is really apt. I think she is a full-on Desi Girl," said Rajkummar.

Read: Priyanka Chopra Receives Humanitarian Award at UNICEF Snowflake Ball

He described the 37-year-old actress, as well as their budding co-actor Adarsh Gourav, as wonderful co-actors, while interacting with the media at Glamour and Style award ceremony.

Rajkummar is clearly enjoying being on the set of the film. "Right now, we are shooting in Delhi. We are having a lot of fun. I feel (the film's director) Ramin Bahrani and the entire team is really good," he said.

"The White Tiger" is an adaptation of Aravind Adiga's debut novel of the same name. The novel won Adiga the Man Booker Prize in 2008. The film is produced by Netflix in association with Mukul Deora.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com