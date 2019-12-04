Priyanka Chopra is a Full-on Desi Girl, Says Rajkummar Rao

Actor Rajkummar Rao describes Priyanka Chopra Jonas, his co-star in the upcoming film "The White Tiger", as a full-on Desi Girl.

"Priyanka has become a very dear friend of mine. I think she is very chilled out and the tag of 'Desi Girl', which has been given to her, is really apt. I think she is a full-on Desi Girl," said Rajkummar.

Read: Priyanka Chopra Receives Humanitarian Award at UNICEF Snowflake Ball

He described the 37-year-old actress, as well as their budding co-actor Adarsh Gourav, as wonderful co-actors, while interacting with the media at Glamour and Style award ceremony.

Rajkummar is clearly enjoying being on the set of the film. "Right now, we are shooting in Delhi. We are having a lot of fun. I feel (the film's director) Ramin Bahrani and the entire team is really good," he said.

"The White Tiger" is an adaptation of Aravind Adiga's debut novel of the same name. The novel won Adiga the Man Booker Prize in 2008. The film is produced by Netflix in association with Mukul Deora.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.