Priyanka Chopra is a 'Sucker' for Nick Jonas' What a Man Gotta Do, Here's Proof

Priyanka Chopra has been touring with the Jonas Brothers in Europe.

After performing and spending Valentine's Day with Priyanka in Milan, Italy, Nick Jonas, along with Joe and Kevin, set the stage on fire in Barcelona, Spain. Priyanka was in the crowd enjoying the show with the audience and it then when she revealed that she loves the band's performance on What a Man Gotta Do live the most.

Read: Priyanka Chopra Jonas Spotted Wearing Dracula Print Shirt on a Romantic Outing with Nick Jonas

In fact, since the Jonas Brothers re-united, Priyanka, along with Sophie Turner and Danielle Jonas, Joe and Kevin's respective wives, has appeared in two music videos of the band--Sucker, in 2019 and What A Man Gotta Do, in 2020-- and now she has sort of hinted which track is her personal favourite. Priyanka shared a video on her Instagram as the Jonas Brothers play What a Man Gotta Do on-stage captioning it as "Love hearing this live #whatamangottado."

image 23 image 23

Watch What A Man Gotta Do music video below:

During the release of the music video of What a Man Gotta Do, Priyanka had given a glimpse of it and captioned it: "I'm risky... he's the business." The couple is seen giving tribute to the 1983 film Risky Business starring Tom Cruise and Rebecca De Mornay.

Follow @News18Movies for more