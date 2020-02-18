English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়া Assamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
1-MIN READ

Priyanka Chopra is a 'Sucker' for Nick Jonas' What a Man Gotta Do, Here's Proof

'What a Man Gotta Do' poster

Priyanka Chopra cheered for the Jonas Brothers' performance in Barcelona, Spain. It is then when she also revealed which track she loves seeing them play live on-stage.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: February 18, 2020, 9:20 AM IST
Priyanka Chopra has been touring with the Jonas Brothers in Europe.

After performing and spending Valentine's Day with Priyanka in Milan, Italy, Nick Jonas, along with Joe and Kevin, set the stage on fire in Barcelona, Spain. Priyanka was in the crowd enjoying the show with the audience and it then when she revealed that she loves the band's performance on What a Man Gotta Do live the most.

In fact, since the Jonas Brothers re-united, Priyanka, along with Sophie Turner and Danielle Jonas, Joe and Kevin's respective wives, has appeared in two music videos of the band--Sucker, in 2019 and What A Man Gotta Do, in 2020-- and now she has sort of hinted which track is her personal favourite. Priyanka shared a video on her Instagram as the Jonas Brothers play What a Man Gotta Do on-stage captioning it as "Love hearing this live #whatamangottado."

image 23image 23

Watch What A Man Gotta Do music video below:

During the release of the music video of What a Man Gotta Do, Priyanka had given a glimpse of it and captioned it: "I'm risky... he's the business." The couple is seen giving tribute to the 1983 film Risky Business starring Tom Cruise and Rebecca De Mornay.

