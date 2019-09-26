Priyanka Chopra is All Hearts for Anushka Sharma's Monochrome Picture
The two have worked together in Dil Dhadakne Do.
The two have worked together in Dil Dhadakne Do.
After appearing in Zero alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif, Anushka Sharma has not announced any film yet. However, she is very active on social media and her new monochrome pictures have left fans mesmerized.
In a series of monochrome pictures shared on her Instagram, Anushka is seen wearing a white ethnic outfit, with a black bindi and hair neatly pulled back in a bun. Complementing her look are her statement silver earrings. The actress looks elegant and beautiful, to say the least. But what caught our eyes was global star Priyanka Chopra’s sweet comment on the picture. The actress reacted to one of the pictures with heart eyes emoticon.
Check out the post here:
View this post on Instagram
Meanwhile, Priyanka is all set for her upcoming movie The Sky Is Pink opposite Farhan Akhtar. It will mark Priyanka’s comeback to Bollywood after a long time. Helmed by Shonali Bose the movie is slated to release on October 11.
On the other hand, Anushka has not signed any movie as of now. However, rumours were doing round on the internet that she has been approached for Satte Pe Satta. But there has been no confirmation on the same. Apart from this, Anushka is busy with her production ventures and promoting her clothing brand, Nush.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
Judgementall Hai Kya Review: Kangana Ranaut Film Is Neither Too Crazy, Nor Too Thrilling
-
Friday 26 July , 2019
Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019
Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019
Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019
Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Watch: When Soviet Russia Soldiers Danced to 'Toxic' by Britney Spears
- Long-Lost '8th Continent' Was Just Discovered, and You May Already Have Visited It
- Virat Kohli Reveals His Favourite Footballer Between Messi and Ronaldo
- An Amazon Exec Was Promoting Echo Buds on Live TV While Wearing Apple AirPods
- Amazon’s New Echo Dot, Echo And Echo Studio Speakers Can Now be Pro-ordered in India