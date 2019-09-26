Priyanka Chopra is All Hearts for Anushka Sharma's Monochrome Picture

After appearing in Zero alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif, Anushka Sharma has not announced any film yet. However, she is very active on social media and her new monochrome pictures have left fans mesmerized.

In a series of monochrome pictures shared on her Instagram, Anushka is seen wearing a white ethnic outfit, with a black bindi and hair neatly pulled back in a bun. Complementing her look are her statement silver earrings. The actress looks elegant and beautiful, to say the least. But what caught our eyes was global star Priyanka Chopra’s sweet comment on the picture. The actress reacted to one of the pictures with heart eyes emoticon.

Meanwhile, Priyanka is all set for her upcoming movie The Sky Is Pink opposite Farhan Akhtar. It will mark Priyanka’s comeback to Bollywood after a long time. Helmed by Shonali Bose the movie is slated to release on October 11.

On the other hand, Anushka has not signed any movie as of now. However, rumours were doing round on the internet that she has been approached for Satte Pe Satta. But there has been no confirmation on the same. Apart from this, Anushka is busy with her production ventures and promoting her clothing brand, Nush.

