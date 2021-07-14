Priyanka Chopra is All Hearts for Siddharth Chopra and Neelam Upadhyaya’s Adorable Pictures

Priyanka Chopra’s brother Siddharth Chopra is reportedly dating actress Neelam Upadhyaya. The couple has been spotted together on many occasions including intimate family get-togethers. However, the two have not officially confirmed to be in a relationship. Recently, some pictures of the duo surfaced online and have been doing the rounds on social media.

Siddharth turned a year older on July 12, Monday. On the occasion, Neelam wished him with the sweetest post. She added a series of lovely pictures with Siddharth. We also got a glimpse of some rare photos from his childhood in the post. Quoting one popular Maza Dohta saying, Neelam wrote, “There are some feelings you will never find words for; you will learn to name them after the ones who gave them to you.” She followed it with hashtags “happy birthday boo” and “sunshine in human form.” Priyanka could not resist but react in the comments section under the post. She replied with clapping, fire and lovestruck emojis. Siddharth also left a few emojis to express his reaction to the birthday post.

Priyanka dedicated a post for her younger brother on Instagram too. She shared a childhood photo where the sibling duo is enjoying amid the beach waters. The second photo featured Siddharth and their mother, Madhu. “Happy Birthday Sid. Love you and wish I was there to celebrate you. wishing you so much joy and laughter,” she wrote.

Last year, Siddharth did not forget to post some special moments on Neelam’s birthday. In October, he shared a sweet note for her on Instagram. “Wish you a very happy birthday Neelam Upadhyaya. Have all the cake you can and celebrate each moment. Have a blessed and a great year ahead,” he wrote.

Last year, Priyanka also shared an adorable greeting for Neelam. The global star’s birthday wish created a lot of buzz online and sparked romance rumours between Siddharth and Neelam. She picked a family photo featuring the actress. The picture was taken during the Holi celebrations when Priyanka travelled with Nick to India. On her Instagram stories, Priyanka wrote: "Happy birthday, Neelam. Have a good one!"

