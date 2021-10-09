Priyanka Chopra Is All Praises for Nick Jonas' Parents, Says They Are 'Deep-rooted,' 'Understanding'

Priyanka Chopra Jonas has made a mark for herself in the entertainment industry, globally. Her journey from tinsel town to Hollywood has been an inspiration. She tied the knot with one of the famous Jonas Brothers, Nick Jonas, in 2018. Their differences of background have not prevented Priyanka and Nick from setting major couple goals for all. However, as Priyanka recently revealed, one thing they do have in common, despite cultural differences, is the size of their families, both of them come from a big family.

On Victoria’s Secret’s VS Voices podcast, Priyanka revealed that one of the traits she loves about Nick and her in-laws is their ability to understand and accept that the world is made of different kinds of people.

“I think him and his family are so deep-rooted and come from service and he’s very giving and at the same time, he’s very understanding of, one those traits I love about him, understanding of different people of being different and acceptance of the world made up of all kinds of people and that’s the family we are," Priyanka said.

“It’s so amazing to me that we were raised in different parts of the world with the same beliefs and same value system and neither have an idea of each other’s careers because we were so busy building our own careers at that time. It was really interesting when we got together to sort of not just have our cultures marry and clash but to also be able to peel layers of getting to know each others’ lives and we’ve both had two decades of public lives and we got to experience that all over and that was lovely," she added.

The Mary Kom actress went on to say that she and her husband had enjoyed two decades of public life, and it was wonderful when they found out about it.

In an earlier interview, she stated that one thing she has learnt from marriage is that she cannot go without crediting her spouse for the job she is able to perform. She said that it’s lovely to see how Nick manages his life while she’s working. Priyanka emphasised how important it is for Nick, what she loves and wants to accomplish.

