Priyanka Chopra is All Set for Another Trip with Husband Nick Jonas in Cute Instagram Post

Priyanka Chopra has a jet setting lifestyle, but the actress somehow find the energy for more trips. From the Met Gala in New York to the Cannes red carpet on the French Riviera and a trip with UNICEF to Ethiopia - PC has been around the world in the past 30 days, but she is not done yet. In her latest love-filled post with husband Nick Jonas, the actress is clearly asking for more.Ever since the two tied the knot in India last December, Nick and Priyanka have been on numerous trips, from the cold Swiss Alps to the summery Miami. A scroll through their Instagram pages will tell you the couple love to travel to new places together and post postcard worthy pictures from each destination.In the latest post, Priyanka is asking Nick for their next travel destination in an extremely cute public display of affection.Though both of them have busy schedules, with PC busy with her films and endorsements and Nick occupied with his singing career, they try to spend as much time with each other as possible. Priyanka is often seen at Nick's concerts, cheering for her husband. Nick, also, travels around with Priyanka when he can, sometimes with her on her trips to India.Priyanka recently sparked rumours that she had visited Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle and her baby boy Archie while she was in London. But the Quantico star issued a clarification saying that she was in town for work and not to meet her friend's newborn. An official spokesperson on behalf of Priyanka told Daily Mail, "Priyanka has not seen Meghan and has no plans to see Meghan during this trip. She is in town for professional commitments."