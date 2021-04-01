Priyanka Chopra is Announcing the Arrival of Summer Through This Instagram Post

Going by her latest Instagram post, global star Priyanka Chopra is all ready to welcome the summer. The 38-year-old actress was all about bright colours, smiling faces and striking a pretty pose in her social media post that she shared on Wednesday.

Wearing a bright yellow summer dress, Priyanka was seen standing on her toes as she flared her dress and posed like a ballet dancer in a sun-lit garden. The actress wore a lightweight silk-georgette dress that was embellished with wispy feathers and finished with a self-tie waist belt.

Captioning the post, the actress wrote, "Sunshine hits differently these days." The spring summer vibes that the actress sent out through her post did manage to impress her followers and fans. With over 1.4 million likes, Priyanka has already set the summer goals for the internet.

Commenting on the post, jewellery designer Farah Khan Ali wrote, “My gorgeous pri @priyankachopraBe blessed”. While another comment read, "stunning."

The actress was photographed by London-based photographer Moeez Ali at what looked like a location outside an English cottage. Priyanka’s stunning yellow dress was from the Italian fashion house, Emilio Pucci. The feather embellished maxi dress is priced at $6,085 which is roughly Rs 4,46,149. The fashion house describes the dress as inspired by the simple elegance of '50s fashion combined with a rich yellow hue with feminine details.

Besides acting and producing films, Priyanka has been venturing into writing and restaurant business as well. The actress teamed with her close friend Maneesh Goyal to start an Indian restaurant in New York. The name of the restaurant, suggested by Priyanka’s husband Nick Jonas, is Sona.

The actress also appeared for Oprah Winfrey’s interview last month where she talked about her journey from Bollywood to Hollywood, and her memoir, titled Unfinished, which came out earlier this year. Priyanka was last seen in Netflix movie The White Tiger that also won the Academy Award nomination for best screenplay. Priyanka and Nick announced the nominations for the 2021 Oscars this year.