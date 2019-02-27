LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Priyanka Chopra is Back to India with Her 'Best Travel Buddy Ever' Nick Jonas, See Pic

It's still unclear what brings Priyanka Chopra back to India, it is speculated that she's in Delhi to resume shooting for her forthcoming film 'The Sky is Pink'.

Updated:February 27, 2019, 11:24 AM IST
Priyanka Chopra is Back to India with Her 'Best Travel Buddy Ever' Nick Jonas, See Pic
Image: Instagram
After turning heads at the Oscars after-party, Priyanka Chopra is back to India. Accompanying the actress is her 'best travel buddy ever' and husband Nick Jonas. Arriving home, Priyanka took to Instagram to post a new picture of them together. She wrote, “Best travel buddy ever..hello Delhi.. so good to be back. @nickjonas.”

It's still unclear what brings her back to India, it is speculated that she's in Delhi to resume shooting for Shonali Bose's The Sky is Pink.



Recently, the newly-married couple made a stylish entry on the red carpet at Vanity Fair's famed Oscars after-party on Sunday. The couple flaunted their love for paparazzi, posing with their arms wrapped around one another and laughing.

The Isn’t It Romantic actress stunned in a black gown with a plunging tuxedo-inspired halterneck top and sheer tulle skirt embellished with sparkling appliqués. wore her hair pulled back in a twist and kept her jewellery to a minimum, wearing only drop gold earrings. While Nick kept it classic in a navy textured tuxedo with a crisp white shirt and a black bow tie.







The actress' appearance at the after party caught much attention on social media. In awe of her sartorial choices, singer-actress Miley Cyrus, who was once romantically linked to Priyanka's husband Nick Jonas complimented the actress saying, "pretty love". Fans were quick to notice Miley's comment and went gaga over it.

