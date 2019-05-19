Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
CO-PRESENTED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
2-min read

Priyanka Chopra is Creating a Storm at Cannes with her Stunning Red Carpet Appearances, See Pics

Cannes this year has been abuzz with Indian celebrities creating quite a splash at its red carpet. Among other attendees include Deepika Padukone, Kangana Ranaut, Diana Penty, Huma Qureshi and Hina Khan.

News18.com

Updated:May 19, 2019, 10:56 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Priyanka Chopra is Creating a Storm at Cannes with her Stunning Red Carpet Appearances, See Pics
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas at Cannes 2019. (Image: Instagram/Priyanka Chopra)
Loading...
Priyanka Chopra is creating quite a stir at the French Riviera, courtesy her glamorous appearances at the red carpet and everywhere else at the on-going 72nd Cannes Film Festival, which she is currently attending with her husband Nick Jonas.

The two made for quite a sight on Saturday as they arrived twinning in white—he handsome in a tuxedo and she all tulle and long train—for the screening of French film The Best Years of a Life (Les plus belles annees d'une vie).

Priyanka looked bridal in her off-shoulder ruffled Georges Hobeika dress, which she paired with statement diamond jewellery, minimal makeup and a ponytail.

The 36-year-old actor took to Instagram to share several images from her first Cannes red carpet appearance with her husband. In one, she can be seen posing for the shutterbugs as Nick stands behind her holding an umbrella for the two of them. Priyanka captioned it, “Riviera romance.” In another, they are holding each other and laughing at the red carpet. She captioned it, “Mon amour (my love).”

View this post on Instagram

Riviera romance

A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra) on



View this post on Instagram

Mon amour

A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra) on





View this post on Instagram

#Cannes2019

A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra) on



For the Chopard Love party the previous night, the Quantico actor chose a lavender Fendi dress and tied her hair in a neat bun. Nick, meanwhile, looked dapper in a black tux.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra) on





View this post on Instagram

Purple haze

A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra) on



Other than their stunning red carpet looks, the one thing that’s been constant with the Jonases at Cannes this year is their mushy PDA, which their fans across the world cannot seem to get enough of. The two are inseparable and Priyanka has been posting several videos of them getting cosy in their car, hotel room and at the red carpet.

Meanwhile, Cannes this year has been abuzz with Indian celebrities creating quite a splash at its red carpet. Among other attendees include Deepika Padukone, Kangana Ranaut, Diana Penty, Huma Qureshi and Hina Khan. Cannes staples Sonam Kapoor and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan will too be arriving soon at the Riviera.

Follow @News18Movies for more.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram