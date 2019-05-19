Priyanka Chopra is Creating a Storm at Cannes with her Stunning Red Carpet Appearances, See Pics

Priyanka Chopra is creating quite a stir at the French Riviera, courtesy her glamorous appearances at the red carpet and everywhere else at the on-going 72nd Cannes Film Festival, which she is currently attending with her husband Nick Jonas.The two made for quite a sight on Saturday as they arrived twinning in white—he handsome in a tuxedo and she all tulle and long train—for the screening of French film The Best Years of a Life (Les plus belles annees d'une vie).Priyanka looked bridal in her off-shoulder ruffled Georges Hobeika dress, which she paired with statement diamond jewellery, minimal makeup and a ponytail.The 36-year-old actor took to Instagram to share several images from her first Cannes red carpet appearance with her husband. In one, she can be seen posing for the shutterbugs as Nick stands behind her holding an umbrella for the two of them. Priyanka captioned it, “Riviera romance.” In another, they are holding each other and laughing at the red carpet. She captioned it, “Mon amour (my love).”For the Chopard Love party the previous night, the Quantico actor chose a lavender Fendi dress and tied her hair in a neat bun. Nick, meanwhile, looked dapper in a black tux.Other than their stunning red carpet looks, the one thing that’s been constant with the Jonases at Cannes this year is their mushy PDA, which their fans across the world cannot seem to get enough of. The two are inseparable and Priyanka has been posting several videos of them getting cosy in their car, hotel room and at the red carpet.Meanwhile, Cannes this year has been abuzz with Indian celebrities creating quite a splash at its red carpet. Among other attendees include Deepika Padukone, Kangana Ranaut, Diana Penty, Huma Qureshi and Hina Khan. Cannes staples Sonam Kapoor and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan will too be arriving soon at the Riviera.