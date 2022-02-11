Priyanka Chopra is 'Geeking Out' in a Red ISRO T-Shirt, See Pic

Global icon Priyanka Chopra is known for cherishing her Indian roots. Recently, the actress shared a selfie on Instagram and expressed her love for the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO). The picture that Priyanka shared features her sporting a red T-shirt with ISRO written on it in white. The T-shirt also had the logo of ISRO.

In the photo, Priyanka can be seen pointing at the T-shirt with one hand while clicking the selfie with the other. The photo also showcases Priyanka’s playful wink and an adorable pout. Her face is delicately surrounded by locks of her hair highlighted in shades of fiery orange.

Sharing the picture on her Instagram stories, Priyanka coupled it with a caption that read, “ISRO swag! Geeking out.” In the next story, Priyanka shared the picture of a tag that probably occupied a small space on the sleeve. It read, “Indian Space Research Organization, Est. 1969.” Priyanka coupled this picture with ISRO’s Instagram handle and a bunch of red-heart emojis.

Take a look at both the pictures before they disappear, here:

https://www.instagram.com/stories/priyankachopra/2770832737322717526/

https://www.instagram.com/stories/priyankachopra/2770833065359370931/

Priyanka recently became a mother and shared the hearty news through an Instagram post, which directly went to more than 70 million users who follow the actor. She and her husband, singer Nick Jonas ,welcomed their child via surrogacy. “We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. Thank you so much,” read the post.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CZAJvizvjf4/

In the work arena, Priyanka was most recently seen in Keanu Reeves-starrer The Matrix Resurrections. She will next be seen in Farhan Akhtar-directed Jee Le Zara. The shooting for the film is expected to begin by the end of this year.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.