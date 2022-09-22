Priyanka Chopra Is Hotness Overloaded In a Gorgeous Black Outfit and It Will Win Your Heart

Global icon Priyanka Chopra Jonas has been breaking the interest with pictures of her New York visit with her daughter Malti Marie. The Desi Girl recently attended the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) as a representative of UNICEF in the city and has been attending back-to-back events. However, taking some time out from her hectic schedule, PeeCee recently visited her restaurant ‘Sona’ situated in the heart of New York City. And guess what? She looked absolutely stunning.

Priyanka took to her Instagram stories to share a short video in which she was seen getting into her car. She looked drop-dead gorgeous in a black ensemble. The actress sported a backless black body-hugging gown which was immaculately matched with hoop earrings and a matching purse. Open tresses and kohled eyes added extra oomph to the Quantico actress. In the caption, Priyanka wrote, ‘Enjoying every minute of New York’.

Priyanka Chopra tonight at Sona 🔥 pic.twitter.com/EZHwS0IHX5 — NP LEGΛCY 🇨🇴 | Loving MMCJ ❤🍼 (@np_legacy) September 22, 2022

Priyanka has been sharing several glimpses of her New York visit. Earlier, the mother-daughter duo was seen spending some time in a park. In another photo that the actress shared, she and Malti Marie were seen gazing at the city sky from their room’s window. “Our first trip to the big Apple,” she had written in the caption.

TOP SHOWSHA VIDEO



On the work front, Priyanka has several projects in her pipeline. She is currently working on the Hollywood film Ending Things along with Captain America star Anthony Mackie. Apart from this, she will also be seen in It’s All Coming Back. PeeCee will also feature in Farhan Akhtar’s Bollywood movie titled Jee Le Zaraa in which she will share the screen with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif. Priyanka will soon make her OTT debut with Citadel.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here