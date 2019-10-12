Priyanka Chopra is in Awe of Husband Nick Jonas as He Dances on Her Song Pink Gulabi Sky, Watch Video

Post his marriage with Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas has become quite a sensation in India. The American pop singer is loved by Chopra's fan and every time he does something Bollywood, they can't stop talking about him.

Recently, in an interview, the actress spilt some beans about her husband's choice of music and said that Nick is fond of Bollywood music. And it appears that the singer-actor often listens to it in his free time. On Saturday, Nick took to his Instagram stories and shared a selfie video of himself grooving on wife Priyanka's song, Pink Gulabi Sky from the film The Sky is Pink.

The video was shot by him just before his Happiness Begins concert in Vancouver. Tagging his wife he wrote, "Almost showtime Vancouver! Pink gulaabi Sky vibes!’." Priyanka too shared his video on her Instagram stories and wrote, "Aww.. Thanks Babe."

Earlier, a video of the actor-singer has surfaced online in which he can be seen dancing on Ayushmann Khurrana and Sanya Malhotra's song Morni Banke from the film Badhaai Ho, just before his concert in San Francisco.

Talking Nick's love for India and especially Punjabi music, Priyanka said, “He is a complete Punjabi! He listens to Bollywood music before going on stage. He keeps listening to music on a Hindi radio channel. He calls it his ‘hype music’. His dressing room has Bollywood music playing all the time. He just fell in love with India right from the time he visited the country.”

Meanwhile, a day before the release of The Sky is Pink, Nick also shared a post appreciating Priyanka for her performance in the film.

