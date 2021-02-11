Priyanka Chopra is in Awe of Ranveer Singh's Special Gesture for 'Jiju' Nick Jonas

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh and the American pop star Nick Jonas’ cute PDA over a Nutella Jar has been taking over the internet for a few days now. As the former goes out of his way to get ‘Jiju Nick’ a customised jar of chocolate, actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas seems to be in awe with this cute gesture. The actress shared a screenshot of Ranveer’s Instagram story where he can be seen holding a jar of customised Nutella box with Nick’s picture on it. Sharing the screenshot, she wrote, ‘Wah! Special treatment’ followed with a red heart emoji. Ranveer and Priyanka played siblings in Zoya Akhtar's Dil Dhadakne Do and this is the reason he calls Nick ‘Jiju’.

A couple of days ago, Ranveer shared a short clip on his Instagram where he announced a contest for his fans to get a customised Nutella Jar. Nick quickly commented on Ranveer’s post and expressed his wish to get a Ranveer customised jar. After which, Ranveer got a special gift for Nick and shared the same on his Instagram story and wrote that the special consignment was coming on his way with love from Nutella India.

The two celebrities often take the internet by storm with their cute banter. Nick has expressed his fondness for the Bollywood actor several times in the past. A couple of days ago, Nick shared a work-out video on his social media handle where the Jonas brothers can be seen sweating it out in the gym. The video left Ranveer impressed as the actor commented on Nick’s ‘Dolle-Sholle’.

Meanwhile, Priyanka is on cloud nine as her memoir ‘Unfinished’ is out and can be purchased from Amazon. The actress' book is trending as the bestseller within 24 hours of launch. She has thanked her fans for such a wonderful response in her Instagram stories.