Priyanka Chopra is Instagram Queen, Karan Singh Grover to Play Mr Bajaj in Kasautii Zindagii Kay

Priyanka Chopra has overthrown the Khans and the Bachchans on Instagram to become the photo-video-sharing app’s most followed Bollywood celebrity.Also, with Komolika’s exit, Kasautii Zindagii Kay is all set to introduce a new major character on the show—Mr. Bajaj.Here’s a low-down on all that’s happened in the world of entertainment today:With 40.2 million followers, Priyanka Chopra has become the most followed Bollywood actor on Instagram. She is closely followed by Deepika Padukone (35.1 million followers) and Alia Bhatt (33.1 million followers).Interestingly, there is no male actor in the top-5 slot with Shraddha Kapoor (29.7 million followers) and Jacqueline Fernandez (28.5 million followers) grabbing the fourth and the fifth positions, respectively. Akshay Kumar features at number 6 with 26.2 million followers.Karan Singh Grover set to return to TV. He is slated to play Mr. Bajaj in Kasautii Zindagii Kay’s reboot. Grover—Bipasha Basu’s husband who became a TV heartthrob with his debut show Dill Mill Gayye—will be essaying the role made iconic by Ronit Roy, who played it in the original version.Shahid Kapoor has become the latest Bollywood celebrity to get a wax statue at the Madame Tussauds museum. Amid promotions of his forthcoming film Kabir Singh, the 38-year-old actor was in Singapore on Thursday for the unveiling of his wax figurine.After her last outing Fanney Khan, which tanked at the box office without a trace last year, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is now all geared up to play a negative role in Mani Ratnam’s upcoming directorial.The film is a historical drama based on Ponniyin Selvan, a Tamil novel by writer Kalki, which traces the life of the great Chola emperor Arulmozhi Varman. This will be Aishwarya’s fourth film with Mani Ratnam after Iruvar (1997), Guru (2007) and Raavan (2010).Actor Isaac Kappy, who featured in the movie Thor, committed suicide on Thursday, informed Arizona Department of Public Safety. He was 42.Kappy died after jumping off a bridge onto the highway near Flagstaff, Arizona. He had played small roles in several major movies, including Thor, Terminator Salvation and Fanboys.Check this space again tomorrow for more news from the world of showbiz and entertainment.