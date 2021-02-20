Priyanka Chopra is Loving Her Hair and Lips in This Gorgeous Throwback Picture

Priyanka Chopra has been taking the internet by storm, one achievement at a time. The Indian actress and global icon has all the eyes set on her due to her ever-expanding career. Not just her milestone attainments but her style statements also are considered up to the mark. Her Instagram pictures always grab the headlines and thus, her latest upload on it is no different. This time, Priyanka went into a throwback mode by sharing a super-hot picture of herself from a photoshoot. And it’s all about PeeCee’s best features, lips, and hair.

The 38-year-old star shared a snap from her shoot for Harper's Bazaar Arabia, which took place three years ago. The amazing pic is clicked by New York-based Photographer – Director, David Slijper.

The shot focuses more on PC’s brown hair and pink-tinted lips, with her face hardly visible. The star was proud of this shot calling it ‘60% hair’ and ‘40% lips,’ and added that she was here for it!

The credit for this beautiful shot has to go to the amazing team who made it happen. Priyanka was seen in a pristine white top with plunging neckline and puffy full sleeves. She was styled by Sarah Gore Reeves. Speaking of those brown wavy tresses, those were styled by hairstylist, Owen Gould. Her glossy makeup look, including those rosy pink lips, was all curated by New York-based makeup artist Yumi Mori. Her red nails were styled by Gina Edwards, a celebrity nail expert from NYC.

Meanwhile, Priyanka’s memoir titled ‘Unfinished’ has gotten an overwhelming response worldwide, making it a best-seller. She was last seen in Netflix films ‘The White Tiger’ and ‘We Can Be Heroes.’ She is currently residing in London till November 2021 to complete a film project.