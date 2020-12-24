Priyanka Chopra is Missing Her Pet Dog Panda the Punk, Posts Adorable Photo

Priyanka Chopra has been in London, away from her Los Angeles home for a while now. The actress is missing home, especially her pets. She posted a photo with one of her pets, Panda, and wrote, "Miss you @pandathepunk."

The picture showed her hugging the dog, who probably gets his name from his black and white coat. Preity Zinta dropped an "aww" in the comments, while VJ Anusha Dandekar posted a bunch of heart emojis.

Panda's own Instagram handle is full of photos with Priyanka and her husband Nick Jonas. The couple added Panda to their ever-growing pet family a few months ago.

Priyanka is a total dog person. She had Diana from before her marriage, and adopted two more dogs after her wedding with Nick Jonas.

They currently have three pets - Diana, a Chihuahua, Panda, a Husky Australian Shepherd mix and Gino, who they had welcomed on their first wedding anniversary in 2019. In September this year, the couple had celebrated the birthday of their first pet, Diana, who turned four.

When they had brought home Panda, she had written, "Can’t get enough. @pandathepunk. Welcome to the family, Panda! We adopted this little rescue (soon he won’t be so little) just a few weeks ago. We can’t be sure but he seems to be a Husky Australian Shepard mix.... and those eyes... and the ears!!!"