Priyanka Chopra is Nick Jonas' ‘Snack’ as the Couple Enjoy Sunday in LA

Priyanka Chopra recently reunited with her husband, singer Nick Jonas. The actress shared a picture with Nick on Instagram where the duo can be seen lounging by a pool. The couple is seemingly enjoying a sunny day at their Los Angeles home. Priyanka was filming her new series Citadel in London while Nick is currently touring in the US with his brothers, Joe and Kevin. PeeCee looks stunning in the photo, dressed in a black bikini top and red bottoms. She is sunbathing with Nick who is posing shirtless, wearing black swimming trunks. He is seen wielding a fork and a knife to enjoy his favourite “snack". Nick is using the fork and knife on Priyanka, as she is the snack for him. While Nick is busy relishing Priyanka, she is smiling while clicking the selfie. The actress captioned, “Snack," followed with fork and knife emojis.

Additionally, Priyanka treated her fans to a stunning hot selfie of herself basking in the sun. In a separate post on Instagram, she wrote, “Sundays like this tho…," and added “home" in the location.

Priyanka recently suffered a minor injury on the Citadel sets of the series. She returned over the weekend and also attended one of Nick’s concerts. In a few stills she shared on social media, the actress showed how she got injured during a stunt on her forehead. She also showed the prosthetic blood and a cut she got on her brow.

Priyanka has finished her upcoming romantic comedy, Text For You, with Celine Dion and Sam Heughan. Shooting for Citadel is currently ongoing in London. The spy series is executive produced by the Russo Brothers. She also announced her new Bollywood project, Jee Le Zaraa. The film is directed by Farhan Akhtar and will co-star Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif.

Priyanka also has another show with Mindy Kaling, Matrix 4: Resurrections and a film on Maa Anand Sheela, in her kitty.

