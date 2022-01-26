Priyanka Chopra Not Quitting Jee Le Zaraa For Newborn Child: Rumours Are Baseless

Earlier rumours were doing the rounds that global icon Priyanka Chopra might be quitting her Bollywood comeback film Jee Le Zaraa, as the actress recently welcomed a child with Nick Jonas through surrogacy. However, a source close to her denied these rumours and termed them as baseless. Taking to ETimes, the source informed, “The rumours about Priyanka Chopra opting out of the film are completely baseless and untrue."

Jee Le Zaara, directed by Farhan Akhtar also stars Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt in lead roles.

Nick and Priyanka’s baby was reportedly born 12 weeks early at a Southern California hospital, where she will remain till she is healthy enough to return home to the couple, a source had informed DailyMail.com. The couple was reportedly expecting their baby in April and Priyanka had even cleared her work schedule to embrace motherhood.

However, the latest reports suggested that Priyanka might opt out of Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani’s Jee Le Zaraa. The actress wants to be with her baby girl, reported Bollywood Hungama.

On January 22, the couple took to social media to announce the birth of their child through a joint statement. It read, “We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. Thank you so much."

Meanwhile, Jee Le Zaraa was announced last year. Billed as a road trip drama, the film is produced by Farhan and Ritesh Sidhwani’s Excel Entertainment, and Tiger Baby, headed by Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti. Farhan Akhtar said he was looking forward to working on the film, which he announced on the 20th anniversary of his directorial debut ‘Dil Chahta Hai’.

