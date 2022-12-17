Priyanka Chopra is 'Still Processing' Stephen ‘Twitch’ Boss' Death, Says 'You Never Know What Someone...'

Dancer and DJ Stephen “tWitch” Boss died by suicide at the age of 40. His untimely death has left a massive void in the hearts of his friends and family members. Many celebs are grieving the loss on social media, including actress Priyanka Chopra. On Friday, she shared a photograph of the beloved DJ of The Ellen DeGeneres Show on her Instagram stories alongside a heart-warming condolence note. Priyanka has not yet come to terms with the passing of the famous television personality.

“Still processing this. You gave so much to the world,” wrote Priyanka Chopra with a heavy heart. She prayed for the Stephen “tWitch” Boss’ soul and shared condolences with his family. “You just never know what someone is going through. Rest in peace and love tWitch. You truly were a light. My condolences to Allison Holker (tWitch’s wife) and the children,” she continued before ending the note with a red heart emoticon.

The news of tWitch’s passing was confirmed by his wife Allison Holker in a statement. The 34-year-old stated, “Stephen lit up every room he stepped into. He valued family, friends, and community above all else, and leading with love and light was everything to him. He was the backbone of our family, the best husband and father, and an inspiration to his fans."

Stephen “tWitch” Boss began his road to fame after participating in MTV’s The Wade Robson Project, post which he also became a runner-up on Star Search. Continuing his passion for dance, tWitch then participated in the dance reality TV show So You Think You Can Dance back in 2008. He became a runner-up in Season 4 and later returned as a judge in 2022. The turning point of his career came when he was appointed as a guest DJ on The Ellen DeGeneres Show back in 2014. It was soon enough that he became a permanent member of the show and was also promoted to one of the co-executive producers in 2020.

While concluding the message for her husband, Holker told People, “Stephen, we love you, we miss you, and I will always save the last dance for you," she concluded.

According to a report by Page Six, the DJ’s death was ruled a suicide by The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner. The report suggests the cause of his demise was a gunshot wound to the head with “no signs of foul play.” Another report by TMZ claims a suicide note was found at the scene in which he ambiguously detailed his life struggles and challenges.

Stephen “tWitch” Boss is survived by his wife and three children Weslie, Maddox, and Zaia.

Read all the Latest Movies News here