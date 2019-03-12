Priyanka Chopra is Super Proud as Nick Jonas' Sucker Hits No 1 on Billboard Hot 100
The Jonas Brothers have made their debut on the No. 1 spot on BillBoard Hot 100 with their latest hit, Sucker.
(From left) Joe, Nick and Kevin Jonas. (Image: Instagram/Priyanka Chopra)
The group, consisting of Joe, Kevin and Nick Jonas, initially appeared on the chart over 12 years go and had reached as far as the No. 5 slot with Burnin' Up in 2008.
The Jonas Brothers are in a celebratory mood, and so is Priyanka Chopra. The actress shared the big news on her Instagram story and also on Twitter, writing, "The Jonas Brothers debut at No. 1 on Billboard Hot 100! OMGeeeeeee! I Could not be more proud of you guys (screaming inside)."
The Jonas Brothers debut at No. 1 on Billboard Hot 100!! OMGeeeeeee!! I Could not be more proud of you guys (screaming inside)♥️ @nickjonas @kevinjonas @joejonas— PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) March 11, 2019
https://t.co/MqjT5Kkv7G
The song is special because it brought the Jonas brothers together six years after the band was dismantled. An emotional Nick wrote on Instagram, "This is unbelievable. My heart is so full of gratitude. There was a time I wasn't sure if I was ever going to be able to make music with my brothers again, let alone have a number 1 song on the Hot 100 on Billboard."
View this post on Instagram
AHHH!!! This is unbelievable. My heart is so full of gratitude. There was a time I wasn’t sure if I was ever going to be able to make music with my brothers again, let alone have a number 1 song on the Hot 100 on Billboard. Thank you to every single person who downloaded, streamed and listened to #sucker on the radio. This still feels like a dream, and the best part is is that it’s just the beginning of this incredible new chapter. Thank you @philymack we truly do have the best manager and team in the business, and @republicrecords you guys are complete rockstars over there. Thank you for putting everything you had behind us. @ryantedder @louisbellmusic And @frankdukes Thank you for writing the perfect song for us to step back out with. All of our JONATICS! You guys are the best fans in the world, and we wouldn’t be anywhere without your endless love and support. This is gonna be an unforgettable ride. Get ready!
After thanking all the contributors to the video, Nick also promised an "unforgettable ride" to their fans, the Jonatics. "All of our Jonatics! You guys are the best fans in the world, and we wouldn't be anywhere without your endless love and support. This is gonna be an unforgettable ride. Get ready."
The video of the song features Nick and Kevin with their wives Priyanka and Danielle and Joe with his fiancee Sophie Turner.
