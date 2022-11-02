Priyanka Chopra Is Vibing in Mumbai As She Enjoys A Pit Stop At ‘Old Haunt’ Marine Drive; Watch Fun Video

Priyanka Chopra is making the most of her time while she is in Mumbai! The Global icon who is back in the bay after three long years seems super excited and happy to have been back in the city. And so are we! The Quatntico actress has been making headlines ever since she stepped out of Mumbai airport and she is continuing to doing so. The actress who is in India for a work trip, has been posting glimpses on social media ever since she landed in the city on Tuesday. From watching an old episode of ‘Koffee With Karan’ to eating Cheetos, admiring the view of Bandra-Worli Sea Link from her window, and more, Priyanka’s social media has been proving how dearly she missed being home.

And now, the actress has again testified how much she missed Mumbai with her latest Instagram reel. What’s a Mumbai trip without visiting the iconic Marine Drvie? This rule of a mandatory visit to the ‘Queen’s Necklace’ is implied even to Priyanka Chopra. While crossing the area, she made it a point to get down at the promenade and click some pictures. While sharing the pictures and videos from Marine Drive on her Instagram handle, Priyanka Chopra wrote: “Pit stop at an old haunt…. Even if just for a minute #IYKYK Mumbai, I’ve missed you! Now back to work with @anomalyhaircare @mynykaa #mumbai #marinedrive #reels #reelsinstagram”

Soon after the clip, was shared, her fans thronged the comments section and showered compliments on the gorgeous diva. While one fan commented, “Omg slayy ilysm❤️❤️❤️,” another wrote, “Can you imagine spotting priyanka just like that on the way taking photos 😩😩😩😩; why won’t this happen to me 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥.”

A third social media user added, “This Photo is going to break the internet 💀👀.”

As for her ensemble, Priyanka Chopra can be seen wearing a white ensemble – palazzo pants and a crop top. The peek-a-boo cut right in the centre of the crop top gave a glimpse of her cleavage. To complete her look, she opted for sunglasses while going the minimum on accessories.

Priyanka arrived in Mumbai in the wee hours of Tuesday morning. The actress flashed a million-dollar smile as she stepped out of Mumbai’s Terminal 2, where paparazzi were stationed to catch a glimpse of the global icon. Priyanka has come to India almost after three years. This visit is extra special to her Indian fans as this marks her first trip to the country after she and Nick Jonas welcomed their daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas.

Priyanka moved to Los Angeles after her wedding but frequently visited India. However, owing to the Covid-19 pandemic and her busy international schedule, Priyanka couldn’t make the time to visit India. In the past three years, Priyanka spent most of her time in her home in LA before she was stationed in the UK where she was shooting for her projects — Text For You and Citadel.

On the work front, Priyanka was last seen in The Matrix Resurrections, starring Keanu Reeves in the lead. Priyanka has a number of projects in the pipeline, including Text For You, Citadel, Jee Le Zaraa, It’s All Coming Back to Me and Ending Things.

