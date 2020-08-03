Priyanka Chopra is Waiting for Raksha Bandhan Gifts as She Misses Her 'Incredible Brood of Brothers'

Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas is far away from her brothers, but that doesn't stop her from celebrating Raksha Bandhan in high spirits. On the occasion, Priyanka took to social media to wish her 'incredible brood of brothers', a happy rakhi with a pic from her wedding ceremonies.

The picture is the backshot of the actress with her brothers as they accompany her for the wedding rituals. Captioning the photo, Priyanka wrote, "Happy Raksha Bandhan to everyone celebrating and to my incredible brood of brothers. I’ve always loved this special festival that celebrates the bond between brothers and sisters. I feel so blessed to have these wonderful, sensitive, supportive men in my corner always. I miss you all so much. Sending lots of love and hugs and oh also...as part of tradition... waiting for my gifts (sic)."

On the work front, Priyanka was last seen Shonali Bose's film, The Sky is Pink, along with Farhan Akhtar, Rohit Saraf and Zaira Wasim. She will be teaming up with Mindy Kaling for a wedding comedy. She will also be seen in an adaptation of the Man Booker Prize winning novel "The White Tiger", starring Rajkummar Rao.

She's also doing Robert Rodriguez's superhero film We Can Be Heroes and is set to star alongside Richard Madden in Amazon Prime Video's thriller series Citadel as well as Keanu Reeves' The Matrix 4.