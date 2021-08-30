Priyanka Chopra: It Was Hard to Have People Take Me Seriously as Mainstream Actor When I First Came to America

Before becoming a global icon, Priyanka Chopra had established herself in the Hindi film industry and had cemented her place in Bollywood. Now, she has a couple of international projects lined up and will also be returning to Bollywood with Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zaara. However, she had to go through her fair share of struggles before becoming a known name internationally. In a recent interview, she expressed how she wants to have a ‘solid’ career in Hollywood as she does in Bollywood.

“I’ve built a solid career in Hindi movies but I haven’t done that yet in America. In India, I’ve been able to play a variety of roles and work with almost everyone in the film business that I wanted to. I want to see if I can have a career like that here as well,” she told Vogue India.

Priyanka’s first Hollywood venture was in 2015 with the television series Quantico. She further stated that it was hard for her to have people take her as a mainstream actor when she entered Hollywood. “It was so hard to have people take me seriously as a mainstream actor when I first came to America. I’ve seen a big change since then. There are more lead characters that are South Asian. With streaming, entertainment has become much more global," she said.

“We’re developing a bunch of stories based on true stories and a couple of comedies. We’re predominantly telling South Asian or female stories. I’m all about creating franchises around female actors—and that’s not necessarily just me," she added.

Some of her upcoming projects include Matrix 4 and Text For You. She will also be seen in an Indian wedding comedy with Mindy Kaling, who is also producing it.

