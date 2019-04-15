English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Priyanka Chopra, Jacqueline Fernandez Spotted Chilling in New York
Jacqueline Fernandez caught up with Priyanka Chopra during her recent visit to New York.
Image: Instagram
Loading...
Priyanka Chopra's Instagram is proof that the actress doesn't mind being a social butterfly at any given chance, more so when she is in the US. The actress has been time and again spotted chilling with her friends in Hollywood, as well Bollywood when they fly down for work or other engagements. For many Bollywood stars, Priyanka is like that friend you have in the US you can always visit when you go overseas.
The latest Bollywood celeb spotted hanging out with Priyanka is Jacqueline Fernandez, who was in New York recently. The Race 3 actress posted photos from their night-out with the Quantico star in Instagram stories.
In the photo, we can see Priyanka wearing a floral printed jumpsuit and neon yellow pumps, while Jacqueline turned out in a black and white outfit with thigh high boots. "New York with Queen P!" The latter also shared the same picture along with her reply, "So good to c u love. So much fun!"
Priyanka also cheered her sister-in-law to be Sophie Turner ahead of premiere of the eighth season of Game of Thrones. "Good luck @sophiet you are a boss babe. And are very loved... #jsister #gameofthrones tonight.” While Sophie can be seen seated on the iron throne in all her glory, Priyanka's pet Diana can be seen sitting beside her on a smaller chair as the Hand of the Queen. The show premiered in India this morning at 6:30am.
Follow @News18Movies for more
The latest Bollywood celeb spotted hanging out with Priyanka is Jacqueline Fernandez, who was in New York recently. The Race 3 actress posted photos from their night-out with the Quantico star in Instagram stories.
In the photo, we can see Priyanka wearing a floral printed jumpsuit and neon yellow pumps, while Jacqueline turned out in a black and white outfit with thigh high boots. "New York with Queen P!" The latter also shared the same picture along with her reply, "So good to c u love. So much fun!"
Priyanka also cheered her sister-in-law to be Sophie Turner ahead of premiere of the eighth season of Game of Thrones. "Good luck @sophiet you are a boss babe. And are very loved... #jsister #gameofthrones tonight.” While Sophie can be seen seated on the iron throne in all her glory, Priyanka's pet Diana can be seen sitting beside her on a smaller chair as the Hand of the Queen. The show premiered in India this morning at 6:30am.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
World Health Day | Chetan Bhagat On Dos & Don'ts Of Healthy Living
-
Monday 11 March , 2019
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
Talking about Netflix's Delhi Crime with Rasika Dugal & Rajesh Tailang
-
Thursday 14 March , 2019
Made In Heaven's Arjun Mathur-Sobhita Dhulipala On Lavish Delhi Weddings
World Health Day | Chetan Bhagat On Dos & Don'ts Of Healthy Living
Monday 11 March , 2019 Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
Friday 22 March , 2019 In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Friday 22 March , 2019 Talking about Netflix's Delhi Crime with Rasika Dugal & Rajesh Tailang
Thursday 14 March , 2019 Made In Heaven's Arjun Mathur-Sobhita Dhulipala On Lavish Delhi Weddings
Live TV
Recommended For You
- DJ Idris Elba Lights Up Coachella 2019 with His Performance, See Video
- Game of Alarms: Indians Forgot Monday Blues to Watch the First Episode of 'GoT' Season 8
- Game of Thrones Season 8 Premiere Review: Earnest Meetups, Biggest Revelations, Blossoming Affair
- PUBG News: High Court Directs Govt. of India to Play PUBG And Issue Regulations For Objectionable Content
- 2019 Ducati Scrambler 800 Icon and Desert Sled First Ride Review
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results