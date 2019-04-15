Priyanka Chopra, Jacqueline Fernandez Spotted Chilling in New York

Priyanka Chopra's Instagram is proof that the actress doesn't mind being a social butterfly at any given chance, more so when she is in the US. The actress has been time and again spotted chilling with her friends in Hollywood, as well Bollywood when they fly down for work or other engagements. For many Bollywood stars, Priyanka is like that friend you have in the US you can always visit when you go overseas.The latest Bollywood celeb spotted hanging out with Priyanka is Jacqueline Fernandez, who was in New York recently. The Race 3 actress posted photos from their night-out with the Quantico star in Instagram stories.In the photo, we can see Priyanka wearing a floral printed jumpsuit and neon yellow pumps, while Jacqueline turned out in a black and white outfit with thigh high boots. "New York with Queen P!" The latter also shared the same picture along with her reply, "So good to c u love. So much fun!"Priyanka also cheered her sister-in-law to be Sophie Turner ahead of premiere of the eighth season of Game of Thrones. "Good luck @sophiet you are a boss babe. And are very loved... #jsister #gameofthrones tonight.” While Sophie can be seen seated on the iron throne in all her glory, Priyanka's pet Diana can be seen sitting beside her on a smaller chair as the Hand of the Queen. The show premiered in India this morning at 6:30am.