Priyanka Chopra, Jason Momoa Visit Popular London Nightclub, See Pics

The Matrix: Resurrections, fourth in The Matrix film series, is all set to premiere on December 22, this year. Ahead of the film’s release, promotions are ongoing in full swing. Priyanka Chopra, who will play an important role in the Keanu Reeves-led science fiction flick, recently reached the UK from Dubai. The actress has been promoting the film in London now.

On Saturday, the 39-year-old was spotted leaving a swanky nightclub, Chiltern Firehouse. She stepped out in style for her outing to the popular bar. Effortlessly glamorous, Priyanka turned heads dressed in a turtleneck paired with checked trousers. She layered it with a black blazer and opted for comfy sneakers to go with her look. The stunning diva wore her brunette tresses open in a side part. In the beauty department, Priyanka opted for a perfect black eyeliner and a nude lip colour.

Aquaman fame Jason Momoa was also present at the club. The 42-year-old was clicked outside the popular nightspot. He was in attendance with a friend, who he was hugging while exiting the venue. In the picture, Jason looked in good spirits as he flaunted his kooky fashion credentials -a cream coloured tank outfit and a pair of casual, relaxed striped printed pants. He made a statement with his ultra-stylish snake print loafers.

Earlier, Priyanka herself shared a photo with her Matrix co-stars Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and Jessica Henwick. She wore a stunning black outfit as she smiled at the camera flanked by Yahya and Jessica. The picture seems to be a behind-the-scenes capture during a photoshoot. “A day and night well done,” she wrote on Instagram.

The Matrix: Resurrection directed by Lana Wachowski also stars Carrie-Anne Moss, Jada Pinkett Smith, Jonathan Groff, Neil Patrick Harris, and Christina Ricci. Up next, Priyanka will feature in a mini-series, Citadel.

