Priyanka Chopra Jets Off to Exotic Holiday With Baby Malti Marie Ahead of Christmas; See Pic

Priyanka Chopra is a global star. Not only does she enjoy unparalleled stardom in India but in the USA as well. Needless to say, the Desi girl is bound to make headlines whenever she steps out from the comforts of her house. After taking Malti Marie Jonas to an aquarium in Los Angeles, the actress has now jetted off to an undisclosed location ahead of Christmas with her daughter.

On Sunday, Priyanka Chopra took to her Instagram stories to share a picture showcasing her and Malti in a luxurious plane. The actress is rocking a black jumper set paired with a woollen cap and a golden hoop to complete her look. Meanwhile, Malti can be seen engrossed in watching outside of the plane window. Right next to Priyanka Chopra, there is a black-colored bag with Malti’s toys and clothes in it. For the caption, PeeCee wrote, “Off we go(with a heart emoji)"

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas welcomed their daughter in January this year. Later in the month of May, PeeCee had announced that her daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas was finally home after spending 100 days in the NICU. “On this Mother’s Day we can’t help but reflect on these last few months and the rollercoaster we’ve been on, which we now know, so many people have also experienced. After 100 plus days in the NICU, our little girl is finally home,” she had written.

On the professional front, Priyanka has several projects in her pipeline. She is currently working on the Hollywood film Ending Things along with Captain America star Anthony Mackie. Apart from this, she will also be seen in It’s All Coming Back. PeeCee will also feature in Farhan Akhtar’s Bollywood movie titled Jee Le Zaraa in which she will share the screen with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif. Priyanka will soon make her OTT debut with Citadel.

Read all the Latest Movies News here