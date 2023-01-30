This weekend was a starry affair for global icon Priyanka Chopra as she was seen partying with prominent Hollywood personalities. The glamorous and glitzy get-together was to mark the makeup brand Anastasia Beverly Hills’ 25th-anniversary bash. Priyanka was joined by Sofia Vergara, Heidi Klum, Jessica Alba, Sharon Stone, and Alessandra Ambrosio, among others. The star-studded soiree was hosted by the founder and CEO of the makeup company, Anastasia Soare. It was Sofia Vergara who posted a string of pictures from the event and captioned it “We love you Anastasia Soare happy anniversary!”

For the event, Sofia Vergara looked stunning in a black long-sleeved leotard which was paired with sheer tights. The Columbian bombshell completed her look with a bold matte lip shape and sultry eyes. In the first photo of the post, Vergara can be seen having a ball as she’s surrounded by Priyanka Chopra, Rita Wilson, Jessia Alba, and Heidi Klum. In another, she was seen signing what appears to be designer sketches alongside Sharon Stone. Check out the photos here:

Priyanka Chopra opted for quirky attire to attend the elite bash. She topped her black shimmery top with a peppy jacket and a high-waisted pleated skirt. With smoky eye makeup and plum lips, she chose statement purple heels to round off her party wear. Chopra took to her Instagram stories to give fans a glimpse of her latest style statement.

Priyanka Chopra recently collaborated with British Vogue for their February 2023 cover during which she spoke about her childhood in India, making her big shot at modeling and landing the Miss World spot. Priyanka also opened up about her playtime with daughter Maltie Marie and how her husband Nick Jonas is the calm to her tornado-like personality.

In the snippet clip of her interview with the fashion magazine that was shared on Instagram, Priyanka can be heard saying, “Being a homebody, sensitive, don’t like going out very much. My husband is super thoughtful. When he’s around everything feels like it’ll be ok. He’s taught me to approach things from a much calmer place. I was a tornado, still am. Mile-a-minute, bee-in-a-bonnet kind of person and he’s not. I think our daughter is the best gift we’ve ever received. She’s loved and surrounded by a lot of people but when she needs just me, that feeling is amazing. This is an important new decade of my life with lots of changes. I’m hoping that I’m the kind of woman that will be able to live the next years of my life with grace.”

In terms of work, Priyanka has multiple projects lined up for her including Citadel and Love Again.

