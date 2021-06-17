Priyanka Chopra Joins Victoria's Secret as Brand Says Goodbye to Angels

Global icon Priyanka Chopra has joined the lingerie brand Victoria’s Secret as one of their brand ambassadors. The brand has gone through massive transformation after years of being called out for their alleged lack of diversity. The brand has now said goodbye to the previous brand ambassadors, called the ‘Angels.’

The statement released by the brand’s official Instagram read, “We are proud to announce an exciting new partnership platform, #TheVSCollective, designed to shape the future of Victoria’s Secret. These extraordinary partners, with their unique backgrounds, interests and passions will collaborate with us to create revolutionary product collections, compelling and inspiring content, new internal associate programs and rally support for causes vital to women."

In a statement, Priyanka said about her new role, “A new era always brings a sense of freedom, and the opportunity to play a part in shaping the evolution and future success of a heritage brand like Victoria’s Secret is so exciting to me. As we work together to chart the path forward in a new and impactful way, I’m not only looking forward to developing future collections that are inclusive of all people, but I am most excited for new customers and for those who have always been a customer of Victoria’s Secret to feel represented and like they belong."

According to a report in New York Times, Priyanka Chopra and the six others brand ambassadors will model for the products, advise the brand, and promote it on social media. Victoria’s Secret has been embroiled in controversy for many years but came especially under the spotlight after ex Chief Marketing Officer Ed Razek said in 2018 that plus-sized and trans women were not a part of the ‘fantasy’ Victoria’s Secret was trying to sell. He had also used an outdated and offensive term for trans women.

