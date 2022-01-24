Priyanka Chopra Jonas And Nick Jonas' Newborn Baby's First Pics Leaked on Instagram?

Actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas and her pop star husband Nick Jonas recently became parents to their first child through surrogacy. Priyanka, 39, and Nick, 29, shared the happy news on their respective Instagram accounts on January 22 at midnight.

“We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate,” the couple’s joint statement read. The couple further asked for privacy during the “special time." “We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. Thank you so much," they added.

Even though Priyanka and Nick refrained from revealing the sex of their baby, multiple reports in international entertainment websites suggested that the duo welcomed a baby girl. Ever since the couple announced the birth of their baby on January 22, they haven’t shared anything on their social media handles. However, a couple of pictures of Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra holding a baby are going viral on social media, with fans wondering if that’s NickYanka’s newborn child.

However, the baby that you see in the above post is Krishna Sky Sarkisian, who is Priyanka’s niece. Krishna is baby of Priyanka’s cousin Divya Jyoti. Another pic of Priyanka holding a baby is being shared online. As per a report in BollywoodLife, it is a picture from 2018 post NickYanka wedding.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ daughter was reportedly born 12 weeks early at a Southern California hospital, where she will remain till she is healthy enough to return home to the couple, a source informed DailyMail.com. The couple was reportedly expecting their baby in April and Priyanka had even cleared her work schedule to embrace motherhood.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas tied the knot in a dreamy wedding on December 1, 2018, at Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur. The couple had two ceremonies, one Christian and one Hindu, to honour their families’ traditions.

