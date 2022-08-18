Priyanka Chopra Jonas Brings Hair-Care Line to India: 'This is a Special and Important Moment'

After dabbling in Bollywood and Hollywood and unveiling a production house, global star Priyanka Chopra Jonas forayed into beauty business and launched hair care line Anomaly in February this year. The product line drew attention for being one of the few beauty and care brands, which is entirely cruelty-free, vegan and eco-conscious. It was primarily launched in the USA and was featured in US-based retail chains like Target and others.

And now, Priyanka took to Instagram to share a video announcing the launch of the brand in India in collaboration with lifestyle and beauty retail company, Nykaa. It is going to be launching on their official website as well as offline stores across India starting next week.

She captioned the post, “It’s only fitting that Anomaly is coming home to India, where the seed for this idea was born so many years ago… with the traditions of a strong haircare routine that was instilled in me. We’ve combined that understanding with our clean, superior formulas that will give you your best hair yet.”

In the video, the 40-year-old was seen gushing about the launch scheduled for August 26 and how she is excited to have the product arrive at her home country. She said, “I’m so thrilled to be finally able to share this. My hair-care brand Anomaly is finally coming home to India. I am so excited. This is such a special and important moment for me and the entire team.”

Talking about how the hair care line stands for environmental sustainability and healthy living, she stated, “Indian traditions like scalp care to clean fresh hair and the right kind of conditioning… Anomaly has all the right products to suit all hair types. Our bottles are made from 100 per cent plastic trash. Our cans are infinitely recyclable. We spent less on packaging, more on giving you clean, superior formulas that make your hair feel amazing.”

