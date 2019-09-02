Priyanka Chopra and the Jonas Brothers recently took time out to meet a fan in a hospital, who reportedly could not attend a concert of the boy band in the US due to an ailment. After their latest performance at the ongoing Happiness Begins tour came to a conclusion, Kevin, Joe and Nick, alongside Priyanka, paid a warm visit to the fan at the hospital where she is undergoing treatment.

A video of the gathering was shared by a user on Instagram, which shows the lot of them inside the room of the fan-cum-patient. In the video, while the Jonas Brothers can be seen paying heed to what the fan has to say, Nick introduces Priyanka as she meets and greets the recovering lady. The lady even says to Priyanka, "You're beautiful."

Later the brothers even clicked pictures with their fan, leaving her excited beyond measure.

Watch video here:

Earlier, during the weekend, Priyanka even invited Bollywood actor Anupam Kher to attend a sold-out Jonas Brothers concert at Madison Square Garden, New York. Anupam took to Instagram to share videos from the concert.

He wrote, "Thank you dearest @priyankachopra for inviting to your husband @nickjonas’s concert with his brothers. I had a blast. #JonasBrothers are phenomenal performers. The jam packed audiences loved them. Love and prayers always." In the video, Priyanka can be seen hooting and cheering for Nick, Kevin and Joe from near the stage.

Post this, Anupam even shared some pics with Nickyanka from the backstage. Captioning the images, Anupam wrote, "My moments with

@priyankachopra & @nickjonas. Last night at the @jonasbrothers concert in New York!!! They were superb. Crowds were going mad about them. And it was lovely to do a small gig in the audience with Priyanka & her mom @madhuchopra. I was happy to see them happy (sic)."

