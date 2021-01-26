Priyanka Chopra Chose to Do This Instead of Spilling Details on 'Top Secret' Matrix Sequel

Priyanka Chopra Jonas recently appeared on The Ellen Show to promote her recently released Netflix film The White Tiger. She also talked about her upcoming memoir Unfinished, a tell all book set to arrive on the shelves on February 9.

Read: Priyanka Chopra Feels 'Awful' for Putting Talcum-powder on Her Face: I Believed Dark Skin was Not Pretty

On the celebrity chat show, hosted by Ellen DeGeneres, Priyanka was asked to spill the beans on The Matrix 4 in which she is also playing a part. Ellen asked her, "You are in the new top secret Matrix movie which they have released no information about. Tell us what happens in the end."

Priyanka Chopra Jonas Wows Hollywood With Stylish Wardrobe, Slays Every Single Time

Priyanka, who was playing a drink or spill segment with Ellen, chose to drink a shot of tequila instead of answering the question regarding the highly anticipated sci-fi movie sequel. She even smiled wide when Ellen asked her about Matrix 4. Needless to say fans will have to wait a while longer for Matrix 4 updates.

The Matrix sequel is expected to release later this year. The film is produced, co-written and directed by Lana Wachowski, who co-directed and co-wrote three of the previous films with her sister Lilly.

The Matrix 4 was earlier shooting in Berlin, Germany. Keanu and other cast members like Neil Patrick Harris and Carrie-Ann Moss were also spotted on their way to the sets in the city. Filming of the fourth part of the cult franchise came to a halt in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but now that the lockdown has been relaxed or lifted in many countries, filmmakers have been able to resume shooting.

(With IANS inputs)