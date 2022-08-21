Priyanka Chopra Congratulates Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja On Becoming Parents; Sends Kisses to The 'Little One'

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja got blessed with a baby boy yesterday, on August 20. The new couple is elated to enter this new phase in their life and are over the moon. The Aisha actress made the most of her pregnancy phase and even jetted off for her babymoon with hubby Anand Ahuja in this period. She is known for her phenomenal dressing sense and even in her pregnancy, she graced her followers and admirers with some really well-carried dresses. The couple has been flooded with congratulatory wishes since the birth of their baby.Joining the list of celebs sending congratulatory messages to the couple is Priyanka Chopra Jonas.

On Sunday, the Baywatch actress took to her Instagram story and congratulated the newly turned parents. She wrote, “Congratulations @sonamkapoor @anandahuja @kapoor.sunita @anilskapoor!! Lots of love and kisses to the little one,” and added a yellow heart emoji.

Check her post here:

As fans would know, Priyanka and her husband Nick Jonas also recently welcomed their daughter Maltie Marie Jonas Chopra in January this year via surrogacy.

Yesterday, in the announcement post, the new parents, Sonam and Anand, took to their social media handles and wrote, “On 20.08.2022, we welcomed our beautiful baby boy with bowed heads and hearts. Thank you to all of the doctors, nurses, friends and family who have supported us on this journey. It’s only the beginning but we know our lives are forever changed. – Sonam and Anand.” Taking to the caption box, Sonam just added a blue heart.

Soon after, Sonam’s industry friends took to the comments section to congratulate the couple. Anushka Sharma, Katrina Kaif and Bipasha Basu took to Instagram to send love to Sonam and Anand.

Meanwhile, Sonam Kapoor announced her pregnancy on March 21 this year. Back then, the actress took to her social media and dropped a picture in which the actress was seen flaunting her baby bump. “Four hands. To raise you the very best we can. Two hearts. That will beat in unison with yours, every step of the way. One family. Who will shower you with love and support. We can’t wait to welcome you. ❤️❤️❤️ #everydayphenomenal #comingthisfall2022,” she wrote.

After announcing her pregnancy, Sonam talked about planning a baby with Anand Ahuja in an interview and revealed that they wanted to enjoy two years to themselves before welcoming a baby. “It was the perfect timing for us. We will be married for four years this May, so we wanted two years just to enjoy ourselves and then we started trying and then it worked out. It’s a huge blessing,” the actress told Vogue.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here