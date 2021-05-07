Priyanka Chopra Jonas Feels Grateful to Hugh Jackman for Amplifying Support to Corona-struck India

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is among the few celebs who are working relentlessly to pull India out of the dearth of resources amid the pandemic. The global icon has not only established a fundraiser for providing covid-19 relief to the nation but is also succouring help from the global community to support the country stuck in the lethal corona surge. Priyanka’s initiative received global support, with Hollywood stars such as Hugh Jackman amplifying the cause. Responding to Jackman, Priyanka expressed her gratitude to the actor for his support.

Commending Priyanka’s efforts, Jackman urged people to contribute to the cause by sharing the pictures and details of the fundraiser on his Insta stories and wrote, “Support India.” To which, PeeCee replied, “Thank you @thehughjackman and Deborra,” taking to her Insta Stories.

PeeCee’s campaign has been garnering assistance worldwide. Celebs such as Irina Shayk, Jonas Brothers, Sophie Turner, Reese Witherspoon among others have endorsed the initiative.

Earlier, Priyanka and her husband Nick Jonas thanked the people for their contribution. They shared posts online expressing their heartfelt gratitude for donations. “Your contributions are going to make a tangible difference in this fight against the vicious spread of Covid 19 in India,” wrote the actress before adding that there is so much left to do and hoping that this momentum that has been built will not cease.

Whereas, Nick urged people to keep on contributing as “So much is needed to help the people of India battle COVID-19” and cope with the crippling effects of the pandemic.

The actress is seen at the forefront in the fight against Covid-19. Most recently, Priyanka was all praises for Sonu Sood for his commendable efforts amid the crises. His appeal for free education for the children who lost their parents during crises received appreciation from all including Priyanka who dedicated an Insta post for him.

Calling him visionary philanthropist, Priyanka began that Sonu is one such person who thinks and plans ahead. “Firstly, I am inspired that Sonu made this critical observation. Secondly, in typical Sonu style, he has also thought of a solution and come up with some suggestions for action,” she appreciated the actor.

