Priyanka Chopra Jonas Feels Her Achievements are Blindsided by Gossip About Personal Life

Priyanka Chopra married Nick Jonas in December 2018 and has since settled abroad. She is also taking more and more Hollywood projects as she establishes a firm hold in the USA. However, she feels that her achievements as a film actor and producer are blindsided by the news surrounding her personal life.

While talking about the constant attention on her personal life, Priyanka, in a recent podcast, said, “I think it is frustrating when all your achievements as blindsided by the gossip side of my life or salacious side of my life which obviously people are excited about what my personal life will be because we’re not very public by nature."

Priyanka also agrees that this “curiosity" is a part of the entertainment business as she added, “It’s a point of frustration but I also know, in pop culture, in the entertainment business, when you’re a public person that’s kind of the curiosity is the part of the job. But I have to, in my own way, draw the line. It’s hard to juggle but you’ve got to be realistic about it."

On the work front, Priyanka has been shooting for Amazon Studios series Citadel in London before flying off to the USA. She will also be seen in Matrix 4, details of which are kept under the wraps. She has some other projects lined up as well like Text For You, an original on weddings, which she will co-host with Nick Jonas and a comedy with Mindy Kaling.

