MOVIES

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Priyanka Chopra Jonas Flashes Her Million Dollar Smile in This Adorable Pic

Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra

Dog mom Priyanka Chopra shared an adorable photo on social media with her pet Gino. Check it out.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: May 6, 2020, 7:32 AM IST
Share this:

Priyanka Chopra has treated animals lovers and her Insta family with an adorable dog photo with her pet Gino. The German Shepherd dog was Priyanka's gift to Nick and this picture of the two cuddling up on the couch is too cute for words.

"I promise Gino loves my cuddles," Priyanka wrote in the caption as she flashed her million dollar smile while embracing Gino. In the candid picture, Priyanka wears a multi-coloured striped top as she and Gino rest comfortably on the couch. The picture is taken at Nick and Priyanka's residence in Los Angeles, California.

Meanwhile, Priyanka and Nick also recently participated in the I For India digital concert which aimed to raise funds for coronavirus relief efforts. While Priyanka recited poetry for her fans, Nick called India his "second home" and even sang a song for the viewers. The fundraiser event collected around Rs 52 crore, which will go towards battle against Covid-19.

Priyanka has also joined hands with Swedish teen activist Greta Thunberg to protect vulnerable children across the world from the coronavirus. She and Nick have also donated money to various charities during these testing times.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Next Story

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India
  • World

  • Active Cases

    33,514

    +1,547*  

  • Total Confirmed

    49,391

    +2,680*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    14,183

    +1,022*  

  • Total DEATHS

    1,694

    +111*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: May 06 (08:00 AM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    2,207,221

    +42,618*  

  • Total Confirmed

    3,663,911

    +79,737*

  • Cured/Discharged

    1,199,389

    +31,398*  

  • Total DEATHS

    257,301

    +5,721*
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Various
Testing centres