Priyanka Chopra Jonas Flashes Her Million Dollar Smile in This Adorable Pic

Priyanka Chopra has treated animals lovers and her Insta family with an adorable dog photo with her pet Gino. The German Shepherd dog was Priyanka's gift to Nick and this picture of the two cuddling up on the couch is too cute for words.

"I promise Gino loves my cuddles," Priyanka wrote in the caption as she flashed her million dollar smile while embracing Gino. In the candid picture, Priyanka wears a multi-coloured striped top as she and Gino rest comfortably on the couch. The picture is taken at Nick and Priyanka's residence in Los Angeles, California.

Meanwhile, Priyanka and Nick also recently participated in the I For India digital concert which aimed to raise funds for coronavirus relief efforts. While Priyanka recited poetry for her fans, Nick called India his "second home" and even sang a song for the viewers. The fundraiser event collected around Rs 52 crore, which will go towards battle against Covid-19.

Priyanka has also joined hands with Swedish teen activist Greta Thunberg to protect vulnerable children across the world from the coronavirus. She and Nick have also donated money to various charities during these testing times.

Follow @News18Movies for more