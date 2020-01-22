Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Gwyneth Paltrow Part of Create & Cultivate's 100 List

Some of the most influential women in the world including Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Gwyneth Paltrow, Shay Mitchell, Jameela Jamil, Lilly Aldrige, Miranda Kerr among others were honoured by Create & Cultivate for their achievements in entertainment and entrepreneurship.

PTI

Updated:January 22, 2020, 9:54 AM IST
Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Gwyneth Paltrow Part of Create & Cultivate's 100 List
Some of the most influential women in the world including Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Gwyneth Paltrow, Shay Mitchell, Jameela Jamil, Lilly Aldrige, Miranda Kerr among others were honoured by Create & Cultivate for their achievements in entertainment and entrepreneurship.

Indian star Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Hollywood actors Gwyneth Paltrow, Shay Mitchell and Jameela Jamil have been recognised by women-led business platform Create & Cultivate for their achievements in entertainment and entrepreneurship.

The platform will celebrate the list-makers on Thursday at Valentine in downtown Los Angeles.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, organising consultant and author Marie Kondo, actor-author Nicole Richie, supermodel Tyra Banks, actors Jamie-Lynn Sigler, Olivia Culpo, Dove Cameron and Julianne Hough, singer Bebe Rexha and pop-rock band HAIM and Dove Cameron are also part of the list.

Priyanka took to Twitter to thank the platform for featuring her in the entertainment category. "Thank you @createcultivate for featuring me in this year's #CreateCultivate100 list in the entertainment category," she tweeted alongside a link of the feature in which she talks about her experiences.

The fourth annual Create & Cultivate list's fashion category include Minnie Mouse, Hollywood stylist Karla Welch, model Iskra Lawrence, influencer Brittany Xavier and designer Rachel Antonoff.

Lily Aldridge, who launched a fragrance line 2019, has been honoured for her contribution in the arena of beauty along with Anastasia Beverly Hills founder Anastasia Soare, Rihanna's Fenty makeup artist Priscilla Ono, Kora Organics founder Miranda Kerr, Violet Grey founder Cassandra Grey and facialist Shani Darden.

